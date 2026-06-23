Innovation, branding is critical for success in agriculture – Georgina Koomson

Agribusiness entrepreneur and founder of Ideal Providence Farms, Georgina Koomson has advised young people interested in agriculture to approach the sector with innovation, strategic planning and patience, stressing that farming extends far beyond traditional perceptions of manual labour.

Speaking on Joy-Agri Business Month, Georgina Koomson noted that one of the first decisions aspiring farmers must make is identifying the specific area of agriculture they intend to venture into.

"You have to know first what you want to grow because farming is big and farming is not just tilling the land," she said.

According to her, agriculture offers a wide range of opportunities, and success in the sector depends largely on understanding the value chain and choosing the right niche.

She explained that prospective farmers must study the geographical areas most suitable for particular crops, since environmental conditions significantly influence productivity.

"You have to know the area that you want to produce because each area has a specific crop that works well there," she stated.

Ms. Koomson also challenged the widespread notion that farming simply involves clearing weeds and cultivating land, insisting that modern agriculture demands creativity and business acumen.

"You have to be innovative, you have to have proper branding. People think farming is just weeding. No, it goes beyond that," she emphasised.

The agribusiness entrepreneur further encouraged young entrants into the agricultural sector to begin on a manageable scale rather than investing heavily from the onset.

"I always tell them that start small and expand," she said.

While acknowledging that entrepreneurs often develop ambitious business projections, she cautioned that reality may not always align with expectations.

"They might have projections and sometimes you might have very good projections and it doesn't work," she added.

Georgina Koomson's remarks highlight the growing call for a shift in the perception of agriculture from subsistence activity to a modern, innovation-driven business capable of creating sustainable livelihoods and transforming economies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.