Inter Omega Limited constructs borehole for Kwasi Nyarko community as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Audio By Carbonatix
It was all joy when Inter Omega Limited commissioned and handed over a borehole to the Kwasi Nyarko Community in the Eastern region of Ghana.
The borehole, which was fully funded by Inter Omega Limited, will provide potable water to the residents of the community.
Moved by the plight of the people, Inter Omega Limited offered to construct a borehole in fulfilment of their corporate social responsibility to assist communities like Kwasi Nyarko in developing projects that improve the living conditions and enhance their self-reliance.
The commissioning ceremony was held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, and had in attendance Mr. Alphonse Selete Daomekpor (Managing Director, Inter Omega Limited), Obusua Pantin Ahene Nyarko (Abusua Panyin of Kwasi Nyarko), Alex Atsu Mawuli (Assembly member, Maame Dede - Kwasi Nyarko Area), unit committee members and other prominent residents of the Kwasi Nyarko Community.
Commissioning the facility, Mr. Alphonse Selete Daomekpor, Managing Director at Inter Omega Limited, advised the community members to take good care of the borehole to prolong its lifespan.
The Chief of the community thanked Inter Omega Limited for extending such a kind gesture towards them.
He prayed for God’s continuing providence for the company and also encourage other organisations to emulate such efforts.
Latest Stories
-
Today’s front pages: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
4 minutes
-
BoG confident cedi stability will continue as dollar pressures ease
1 hour
-
Ghana is open for business like never before – 24-Hour Economy takes centre stage in Canada
2 hours
-
East Legon, Madina, Adenta, others face 24-hour water interruptions
2 hours
-
‘Facts first’ – Samuel Jinapor cautions government over foreign affairs decisions
2 hours
-
Foreign policy must be credible or Ghana risks losing influence – Samuel Jinapor
2 hours
-
Ghana must base foreign policy on ‘unimpeachable facts’ – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
Safo Kantanka’s will does not name a church leader, says Kwame Akufo
3 hours
-
Foreign policy must serve Ghanaians, not politics – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
‘Take responsibility’ – Minority caucus supports tough action against South Africa
4 hours
-
Ebola outbreak in Congo still spreading, WHO says
4 hours
-
South African police say death of Nigerian man not linked to anti-migrant violence
4 hours
-
Nigeria’s UTM secures gas supply deal, clears key hurdle to $3 billion LNG project
4 hours
-
Dangote to fund proposed Kenya refinery with cash, bonds and an IPO
5 hours
-
Protests break out in Havana as Cuba struggles to restore electricity
5 hours