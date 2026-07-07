Inter Omega Limited constructs borehole for Kwasi Nyarko community as part of its corporate social responsibility.

It was all joy when Inter Omega Limited commissioned and handed over a borehole to the Kwasi Nyarko Community in the Eastern region of Ghana.

The borehole, which was fully funded by Inter Omega Limited, will provide potable water to the residents of the community.

Moved by the plight of the people, Inter Omega Limited offered to construct a borehole in fulfilment of their corporate social responsibility to assist communities like Kwasi Nyarko in developing projects that improve the living conditions and enhance their self-reliance.

The commissioning ceremony was held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, and had in attendance Mr. Alphonse Selete Daomekpor (Managing Director, Inter Omega Limited), Obusua Pantin Ahene Nyarko (Abusua Panyin of Kwasi Nyarko), Alex Atsu Mawuli (Assembly member, Maame Dede - Kwasi Nyarko Area), unit committee members and other prominent residents of the Kwasi Nyarko Community.

Commissioning the facility, Mr. Alphonse Selete Daomekpor, Managing Director at Inter Omega Limited, advised the community members to take good care of the borehole to prolong its lifespan.

The Chief of the community thanked Inter Omega Limited for extending such a kind gesture towards them.

He prayed for God’s continuing providence for the company and also encourage other organisations to emulate such efforts.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.