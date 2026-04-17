 Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire takes effect as Trump says US ‘very close’ to deal with Iran

Some people in Lebonon have celebrated the announcement, while areas hit by recent Israeli attacks show starkly the damage inflicted across the country.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect early Friday, aiming to halt a devastating conflict that has become a central obstacle in the broader war involving the United States and Iran. The truce comes as President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran are "very close" to a separate deal to end their direct war, a development that could signal a major shift in regional stability.

The ceasefire brought temporary relief to Beirut, where fireworks and red streaks of tracer fire lit the skyline at midnight. However, the truce remains precarious as the Lebanese army accused Israel of "a number of acts of aggression" and intermittent shelling in southern Lebanon just hours after the start. Displaced families began moving toward southern suburbs despite warnings from officials to wait until the stability of the truce is confirmed.

Strategic Objectives and Military Presence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his agreement to the ceasefire to "advance" peace efforts, yet he maintained a firm stance on Israel’s military footprint. Israeli forces have established a security zone extending 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) into southern Lebanon. Regarding the ongoing presence of his troops, Netanyahu stated, “That is where we are, and we are not leaving.” The U.S. State Department clarified that while Israel will not carry out "any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets," it reserves the right to defend itself “at any time, against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.” Conversely, a Hezbollah official warned that the group reserves the right to respond, noting that Lebanese people have “the right to resist” Israeli occupation.

Diplomatic Breakthroughs and White House Involvement

The truce resulted from intensive diplomacy led by the Trump administration, marking the first direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors in Washington in decades. Vice President JD Vance reportedly played a pivotal role, with a senior official noting he “pushed the Israelis for days to be more careful in Lebanon,” in hopes that ending the loss of life would soothe regional tensions. President Donald Trump, who suggested a White House summit could occur within two weeks, hailed the agreement as a “historic day” and indicated the U.S. and Iran are "very close" to a separate deal. Speaking at a Las Vegas event for his "no tax on tips" policy, Trump expressed optimism regarding the broader conflict, stating, “I will say the war in Iran is going along swimmingly. It should be ending pretty soon,” before adding, “It was perfect. It’s perfect. It was the power we have.”

Regional Impact and the Global Energy Crisis

The conflict has exacted a heavy human toll, with at least 3,000 killed in Iran, 2,100 in Lebanon, and 13 U.S. service members. Beyond the human cost, the war has triggered an energy crisis due to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol warned that Europe has “maybe six weeks or so” of jet fuel left. While the United States maintains a naval blockade and warns that Iran retains “thousands of missiles” and drones, a senior Iranian official insisted there is “no concern about the supply of essential goods” in Iran. Meanwhile, the leaders of Britain and France will host a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss reopening the strait.

Prospects for an Extended Peace

Negotiations are currently focused on Iran’s nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz, and wartime compensation. Pakistan’s army chief met with Iran’s parliament speaker on Thursday to lobby for an extension. President Trump has indicated a willingness to prolong the pause to facilitate a permanent settlement. During an exchange with reporters, Trump asked rhetorically, “If we’re close to a deal, would I extend? Yeah, I would do that.” A second round of face-to-face negotiations between American and Iranian officials is tentatively expected to take place “probably, maybe, next weekend.”

A Pivot Point for Regional Stability

This ceasefire represents more than a localised pause in hostilities; it serves as a high-stakes barometer for the viability of a broader U.S.-Iran settlement. Whether this window of quiet allows for the permanent reopening of global energy corridors or simply provides a tactical interval for rearming remains the defining question for the coming week. For now, the silence of the guns offers a fragile opportunity for diplomacy to outpace the momentum of a multi-front war.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.