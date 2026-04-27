Jobberman Ghana to host HR & CEO Wave Summit 2026 to address AI and GenZ workforce transformation

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Jobberman Ghana, the leading recruitment and resource company in Ghana, has announced the launch of the HR & CEO Wave Summit 2026, a high-level leadership and workforce strategy event aimed at equipping organisations to navigate the rapidly evolving world of work.
Scheduled for 14th May 2026 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, the summit will bring together CEOs, HR leaders, business executives, and industry experts to explore the intersection of technology, talent, People and Culture Leaders, and Business Owners.
This year’s theme, “Navigating AI Adoption and Gen Z Expectations for a Future-Ready Workplace,” reflects the growing urgency for organisations to adapt to artificial intelligence while responding to shifting workforce dynamics.
Ghanaian organisations are undergoing significant transformation, driven by digital innovation and changing employee expectations. However, many employers continue to face challenges around responsible AI adoption, talent management, and aligning HR strategies with broader business goals.
The HR & CEO Wave Summit 2026 is positioned to address these gaps by providing practical insights, strategic direction, and a platform for dialogue among key stakeholders.
Notable Speakers to Lead Conversations
The HR & CEO Wave Summit 2026 will feature a distinguished lineup of industry leaders and experts who will drive critical conversations around AI adoption and workforce transformation.
The keynote speaker is Dr Francis Eduku, President of the Chartered Institute of Human Resources, Ghana, and Mr. Jeffery Mac Boham, as a guest speaker, who will provide insights into the intersection of artificial intelligence and human resource development, drawing from global experience in learning and development.
The summit will also host two high-impact panel discussions.
Panel Discussion 1: AI Adoption in HR – Ethical and Responsible AI Governance
This session will bring together leading voices in technology and human capital, including: Mad. Ethel Cofie (CEO and Founder of EDEL Technology Consulting), Mrs Adjoa Van Vicker, Director, Human Capital and General Services (Petroleum Commission, Ghana), Nana Kwabena Yeboah (Head of Human Resources, Ghana Commercial Bank), Mad. Deborah Asmah (COO, Npontu Technologies)
Panel Discussion 2: Managing Gen Z – Mindset, Expectations & Growth
This session will explore strategies for engaging the next generation workforce, featuring Nixon Amoah-Awuah (Regional HR Head, Ghana & Anglophone West Africa, Ecobank Ghana PLC), Dr. Benonia Aryee (CEO, Omansi Business Advisory & Training Services), Emaline Datey (Founder & CEO, ICS Africa), Paa Kwesi Folson (Founder, Revolead Solutions Limited).
Together, these speakers are expected to provide practical insights, diverse perspectives, and actionable strategies to help organisations navigate the evolving world of work.
Speaking ahead of the event, the Managing Director of Jobberman Ghana, Hilda Nimo-Tieku, noted that organisations must take a balanced approach to navigating change. “The future of work is being shaped by both technology and people. Organisations that will thrive are those that can adopt innovation while remaining intentional about their people strategy. This summit is designed to support leaders in making these critical decisions”, Hilda explained.
Registration is currently open at a fee of GHC 1500 per individual and GHC 1200 per person for group registrations of three or more. Visit www.jobberman.com.gh/events to save your seat now.
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