Justice must serve ordinary citizens, not only the powerful — Chief Justice

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has cautioned that Ghana's justice system must remain accessible to every citizen and not become an institution that serves only influential individuals and large organisations.

He said the true strength of the country's legal system should be measured by the protection it offers ordinary Ghanaians in their daily lives, stressing that justice fulfils its constitutional mandate only when it serves people irrespective of their social or economic status.

The Chief Justice made the remarks in a speech delivered on his behalf by Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah during the commemoration of 50 years of rural banking and the transition to community banking, held at Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, July 16.

Justice for all

Addressing participants, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie observed that public attention often focuses on high-profile commercial disputes involving multinational corporations and major financial institutions, while overlooking the justice needs of ordinary citizens.

"Sometimes when we speak about justice, our minds instinctively tend to the larger institutions, to multinational corporations, major commercial banks, and the high-value disputes that command public attention."

He stressed, however, that the justice system exists to protect every citizen.

"But justice was never designed only for the powerful. Its true test is found just as much in the everyday lives of ordinary people."

According to the Chief Justice, the effectiveness of the legal system is demonstrated when it safeguards the interests of citizens engaged in everyday economic activities.

"It is tested when a farmer seeks credits to cultivate a few acres of land, when a market woman deposits the proceeds of a day's work, when a young entrepreneur secures the first loan to expand a business, or when an elderly pensioner entrusts a lifetime of savings to the community bank that has served generations before him."

He added:

"If justice protects only the powerful, then it has failed its constitutional purpose." Financial inclusion

The Chief Justice said access to justice and financial inclusion were closely intertwined, noting that community banks had, over the past five decades, expanded access to financial services for people living outside the country's major commercial centres.

He said these institutions had become vital partners for farmers, traders, fisherfolk, teachers, artisans, manufacturers and other small-scale entrepreneurs whose livelihoods depend on reliable financial services.

"Many of them may never enter the imposing banking halls of our large commercial banks, yet they deserve the same confidence that their savings are secure, the same opportunity to access credits, the same financial dignity, and the same protection of the law."

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie explained that stronger financial inclusion contributes directly to stronger communities by creating economic opportunities, reducing poverty and supporting local enterprise.

"Financial inclusion and access to justice are closer companions than we sometimes appreciate."

He added:

"In that sense, community banking does far more than finance development. It quietly strengthens the very communities upon which the rule of law ultimately depends." Economic growth

The Chief Justice also reaffirmed the Judiciary's commitment to maintaining a predictable legal environment that inspires confidence among investors and businesses.

He emphasised that economic growth depends on respect for contracts, timely settlement of disputes and independent public institutions.

"Commerce prospers where contracts are honoured. Investment grows where disputes are resolved fairly and without undue delay. And confidence deepens where public institutions remain independent and faithful to the rule of law." Looking ahead

Reflecting on the 50-year journey of rural banking, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the anniversary should serve not merely as a celebration of past achievements but as an opportunity to strengthen community banking for future generations.

He called for stronger institutions anchored on sound regulation, innovation, integrity and good corporate governance.

"History is never a resting place. It is an invitation to build further."

The Chief Justice congratulated the Bank of Ghana, the Association of Rural Banks, ARB Apex Bank, community banks and all stakeholders whose contributions had sustained the sector over the last five decades.

He urged the industry to ensure that the next phase of community banking promotes broader inclusion, stronger communities and enduring public confidence.

"May the next 50 years be remembered not only for stronger balance sheets but also for stronger communities. Not only for greater prosperity but also for greater inclusion."

He concluded by underscoring the importance of public confidence in financial institutions.

"And above all, for preserving the trust of the Ghanaian people. For trust remains the greatest currency any financial institution can possess."

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