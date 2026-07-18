Justice will be served to accused persons and Republic – Deputy AG on Adu-Boahene trial

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, has expressed confidence that justice will be served to both the accused persons and the Republic at the conclusion of the trial involving former Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, and two others.
In a Facebook post, Justice Srem-Sai said the state is looking forward to closing its case next week in the matter, in which the principal accused person is standing trial over the alleged stealing of GH¢49.1 million from a government bank account.
He noted that the prosecution, led by state attorneys and investigators from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has already presented what he described as a strong body of evidence before the court.
According to him, the evidence covers the source of the funds, alleged diversion of government money into a private account and transactions linked to the use of the funds.
Justice Srem-Sai said the prosecution believes the evidence placed before the court will assist in establishing the facts of the case. He, however, emphasised that the judicial process must be allowed to run its course, with the court determining the outcome based on the evidence presented.
“We believe that justice will be served to both the accused persons and our beloved Republic at the end of the day,” he stated, adding that the state remains committed to ensuring accountability while respecting the rights of all parties involved in the case.
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