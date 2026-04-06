Katon Meet to stream Accra stadium Katon Praise Concert worldwide

Some of the world’s leading gospel ministers, including Phil Thompson, Travis Greene, Moses Bliss, Sinach, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, MOG, GUC, Joyous Celebration, Team Eternity and Bethel Revival Choir, have been announced as headline performers for Katon Praise 2026, a global worship event scheduled for April 17, 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium and streamed worldwide via Katon Meet.

The event, themed “To See Jesus Glorified,” marks the first edition of what organisers describe as a long-term annual worship movement connecting believers across continents through Spirit-led praise.

Katon Praise 2026 will bring together thousands of worshippers physically at the stadium while hosting a much larger global audience online through Katon Meet, a digital platform developed by a Pan-African Christian-led organisation headquartered in the UAE.

According to organisers, the event is designed to break geographical limitations and create a unified worship atmosphere accessible to believers “without limits, without borders, and without barriers.”

The event is held in partnership with the GTI Foundation.

Participation in Katon Praise 2026 is completely free. Attendees are required to register via www.katonpraise.com, while global participants can join live worship sessions by signing up on Katon Meet through any iOS or Android device.

The online broadcast begins at 4:00 PM, streaming in high definition with real-time engagement features and multi-language support.

Katon Meet, the platform powering the global broadcast, provides advanced digital worship and collaboration tools, including unlimited participant capacity, HD video, and crystal-clear audio streaming, extended, uninterrupted sessions suitable for long worship experiences, real-time multi-language translation, cloud storage, automatic session recording, and low data consumption optimised for Africa and low-bandwidth regions

Organisers say these capabilities will allow ministers to reach “thousands of lives across Africa and the world in real time” and extend the impact of their ministry far beyond the physical event.

Katon Praise 2026 is positioned as the foundation of a global annual worship gathering aimed at uniting Christians worldwide around the central theme of glorifying Jesus.

In official communication sent to participating artists, organisers noted that the event is “the beginning of an annual global worship movement designed to unite believers across nations through the power of authentic, Spirit-led worship.”

Gospel lovers across the world are invited to register, download the Katon Meet app, and prepare for a historic night of praise.

Katon Praise 2026 promises to be a transformative experience, one designed to amplify worship, extend ministry impact, and bring believers together in one unified sound of praise.

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