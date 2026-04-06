Maiden Katon Praise comes off at Accra Sports Stadium on April 17

Audio By Carbonatix
Accra is set to host the maiden edition of Katon Praise 2026, a groundbreaking global worship experience designed to unite hearts across nations through authentic, Spirit-led worship.
This year’s theme, “To See Jesus Glorified,” signals a powerful journey for worshippers worldwide to connect in one atmosphere of praise.
Organisers describe the event as more than a concert—it is a movement, offering a shared moment of worship whether attendees are physically present or joining online.
Scheduled for April 17 at 4 PM at the Accra Sports Stadium, Katon Praise promises a dynamic lineup under one sound, creating a singular worship experience that transcends borders.
The event will also be streamed live on Katon Meet, ensuring that audiences around the globe can participate in this historic gathering.
As the movement embarks on its first edition in Accra, worshippers can anticipate an unforgettable encounter—a collective heartbeat of praise resonating across nations.
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