Ken Blege announces global release of ‘He Found Me’ album

Audio By Carbonatix
Anointed gospel recording artist and worship minister Ken Blege has officially announced the global release of his new album, He Found Me.
Born out of a profound encounter at “The Well”, the project captures the transformative journey of meeting the Saviour, receiving deep spiritual nourishment, and being renewed with power to step out and fulfil the assignment of the Great Commission.
Rooted in the rich scriptural revelations of Luke 9:10 and John 4, He Found Me guides listeners through a transparent reflection of the past into the glorious promise of salvation and true communion with God.
The album presents a unique collection of personal testimonies masterfully expressed through a diverse blend of musical genres. Curated to convey the Lord’s overwhelming love and grace, the project offers a fresh, chill approach to praise that relaxes the heart while igniting the spirit.
Each track on the album is intentionally structured to tell a cohesive story of redemption, love and spiritual victory. He Found Me serves as a sanctuary where believers can gather to testify and render heartfelt praise.
Featured selections on the project include Fa Me Sie, Fill Me Up (Special Version), He Found Me, Wo Fata, We Testify, My Praise, Tso Nye Vi Me and This Is Heaven featuring Tasha Sambili.
He Found Me by Ken Blege is available now for streaming and download worldwide on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Boomplay and Amazon Music. Listen here.
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