Krodua Publishing empowers emerging voices through intensive creative writing and residency programme

In a bold step toward strengthening Ghana’s literary ecosystem, Krodua Publishing Agency; a woman-led digital publishing platform, has successfully delivered its inaugural Creative Writing Intensive and Residency Programme, aimed at amplifying underrepresented African voices and creating sustainable pathways to publication.

Founded by Julianna Asamoa-Krodua, Krodua Publishing Agency is committed to nurturing new and diverse storytellers across the continent. The initiative reflects a growing movement to reposition African narratives within global publishing, while equipping writers with the tools to tell their stories with clarity, confidence, and ownership.

The Creative Writing Intensive, held in Accra, on April 13th-18th, 2026, brought together emerging writers for a five-day immersive experience covering key areas such as publishing, intellectual property, audiobooks, writing for film and television, and poetry.

The programme featured leading industry professionals who provided both creative and practical insights into the evolving landscape of storytelling. This initiative was made possible through full funding from the Festival Connect Fund by the British Council Ghana, with additional support from the Basecamp Initiative, whose green and collaborative co-working space in East Legon hosted the sessions.

Speaking on the vision behind the programme, Asamoa-Krodua noted that the intensive was directly inspired by her participation in the International Publishing Fellowship 2025, where she engaged with global publishing leaders and explored innovative approaches to writer development and literary programming.

“Participating in the fellowship exposed me to models that support writers beyond inspiration, models that prioritise structure, access, and long-term development. The Creative Writing Intensive is my way of localising those insights and building something sustainable for African writers,” she said.



A key highlight of the programme is the six-week writing residency, which selects outstanding participants to further develop their work under structured mentorship. The residency is designed to move writers from idea to execution, supporting them toward completing and preparing their manuscripts for publication.

Participants have already described the programme as both transformative and practical. “Thank you for organising such a thoughtful and enriching intensive. I am truly grateful for the experience. I learned a great deal, especially around plot development and delivery.

The sessions gave me a clearer sense of how to shape my work with more intention, and I have already begun applying those lessons. I would gladly take part in another intensive if given the opportunity. It was both inspiring and practical in ways that I deeply appreciate.” — Yvonne Aore

“Thank you for the opportunity as well, Julianna. It was such eye-opening sessions and very helpful.” — Dr Thelma Frimpong Mensah. Beyond skills development, the programme also offers participants the opportunity to contribute to a curated online anthology, further extending visibility for emerging writers.

As a woman-led initiative, Krodua Publishing Agency continues to position itself at the forefront of literary innovation in Ghana, combining digital publishing, mentorship, and community-building to create meaningful opportunities for writers who might otherwise remain unheard.

Julianna Asamoa-Krodua, Founder and Creative Director, Krodua Publishing Agency.

With growing interest from participants and stakeholders alike, the Creative Writing Intensive and Residency Programme signals a promising future for Ghana’s literary landscape; one where African stories are not only told, but supported, refined, and shared with the world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.