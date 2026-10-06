KTU partners NAYT Consult to equip students for employment opportunities in Germany

Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with international recruitment agency NAYT Consult Ltd to equip students with German language skills and cultural knowledge to enhance their access to legitimate employment opportunities in Europe, particularly Germany.

The agreement, signed on October 2, 2026, at the KTU Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room, forms part of efforts to empower Ghanaian youth with skills that can open up opportunities in the international job market.

Under the partnership, NAYT Consult will establish a German language programme on the KTU campus, enabling students to acquire language proficiency alongside their academic and technical qualifications.

The initiative seeks to address youth employment challenges in Ghana while responding to labour shortages in parts of Europe.

According to NAYT Consult’s Programmes Manager, Ms Akua Agyapomah Oteng, Germany is currently experiencing a shortage of more than 200,000 workers, creating opportunities for well-trained foreign professionals.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of NAYT Consult, Mr Agyenna Kesse-Tachi, said the initiative builds on a vision launched two years ago to make international language training more accessible to Ghanaian students.

He explained that the programme would give students the flexibility to decide whether to pursue employment opportunities in Germany after completing their studies.

“The whole point is to help students to study the language so that after school, they have the option of whether to work in Germany or not,” he said.

Mr Kesse-Tachi noted that while some students may simply want to learn an additional international language alongside English, those interested in working abroad would have access to verified international partners.

He further stressed NAYT Consult’s commitment to ethical recruitment and ensuring that Ghanaians seeking opportunities abroad are protected from exploitation.

He said the agency works with global partners who “create the jobs for them, and who ensure that they travel legitimately and go work abroad without being scammed or deceived, people seizing people's passports and all of that.”

“We make sure that these things don't happen, and that Ghanaians have the opportunity to work legitimately outside the country,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor of KTU, Prof. John Owusu, commended the partnership, describing it as an important alignment with the university’s commitment to providing students with career-focused skills.

“Competencies in the German language will help them to be able to acquire jobs in Germany. And so, we deem this a very important aspect of our training, because as a university, the kind of training we offer, we ensure that we provide career-focused skills, working closely with industry,” he said.

Prof. Owusu said management viewed the agreement as “the fulfilment of the vision of this great university”.

He called for the establishment of a dedicated joint team to monitor the implementation of the programme, ensure students acquire the required skills and effectively promote the initiative across the university.

Ms Oteng also highlighted opportunities beyond employment, noting that proficiency in German could facilitate access to exchange programmes in Europe.

“The programme gives them the opportunity to go for exchange programmes in Europe, especially in Germany,” she said.

She added that learning the language would also expose students to different cultures and broaden their perspectives.

It “gives them the opportunity to learn the culture of other people, which enlightens and broadens your mind,” she said.

Ms Oteng encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunity, learn the language and use the skills acquired to improve their prospects.

“Transform your life,” she urged.

The partnership marks a collaboration between KTU and NAYT Consult aimed at connecting Ghanaian talent with international employment opportunities while providing students with language, cultural and professional skills needed to navigate the global job market.

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