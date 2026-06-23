Latif Iddrisu case resumes as court rejects further adjournment for settlement talks

Latif Iddrisu (L) & Deputy Attorney General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai (R).

The High Court has ordered the continuation of the long-running case involving Multimedia Group journalist Latif Iddrisu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General.

This was after the State's request for a further adjournment to pursue an out-of-court settlement was rejected.

The case returns to active trial proceedings four months after the State informed the court that steps had been initiated to compensate Mr Iddrisu and settle the matter without further litigation.

At a hearing in February 2026, Senior State Attorney Nancynita Twumasi Asiamah told the court that the Attorney-General's Office had instructed her to notify the court that processes were underway to compensate the journalist and resolve the case amicably.

The court subsequently granted a little over a month's adjournment to allow the parties to pursue settlement discussions.

An additional month was granted by the court when the state requested six more weeks for consultation.

However, when the matter came up again, the State yet again sought an additional six weeks to continue consultations.

That request, however, was declined by the trial judge, Her Ladyship Eudora Christina Dadson.

In her ruling, Justice Dadson said the court was not opposed to an out-of-court settlement but noted the length of time the case had been before the court and the limited progress made since the State first announced its intention to settle.

She directed that the trial proceed, adding that the parties remain at liberty to present any settlement agreement for adoption by the court should they reach one during the proceedings.

Cross-examination of the first defence witness has since resumed.

Sources familiar with the proceedings indicated that only one meeting had been held between representatives of the Attorney-General's Office, the Office of the IGP, counsel for the plaintiff, Samson Lardy Anyenini, and Mr Iddrisu since the State announced its intention to settle the case.

The case stems from an incident in which Mr Iddrisu was allegedly assaulted by police officers while covering a demonstration.

Medical reports show that the incident resulted in serious injuries, including a fractured skull, and has required ongoing medical treatment in the United States of America.

The State's February announcement that it intended to compensate the journalist and pursue an out-of-court settlement was welcomed by sections of the media fraternity, including the Ghana Journalists Association.

The case has attracted significant public attention over the years and has been cited by media rights advocates as one of the prominent legal actions arising from attacks on journalists in Ghana.

The matter has been adjourned to July 14 and July 16, when cross-examination is expected to continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.