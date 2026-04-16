Legal Green Association partners with GISD to host inaugural Social Democrats’ Convocation

The Legal Green Association (LGA), a centre-left association of law students at Ghana School of Law, has partnered the Institute of Social Democracy (GISD) to host the inaugural Social Democrats’ Convocation.

The landmark event is set to take place on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Moot Court of the GIMPA Law School.

According to the LGA, this initiative underscores its commitment to fostering social democratic principles among law students in Ghana, while empowering the next generation of legal professionals.

The convocation will serve as a platform to instill these values and ethical standards in aspiring lawyers, highlighting their pivotal role in shaping a fair and just legal system.

The forum is expected to attract a diverse audience of social democrats, including prominent figures from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), government officials, law students, and members of the public.

Participants will engage in meaningful discussions centred on the philosophy of social democracy and its relevance in today’s legal landscape.

The programme will feature a distinguished lecture on social democracy delivered by Dr. William Ahadzi, Rector of the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy, titled "The Philosophy of Social Democracy." Additionally, Lawyer Benedicta Lasi, Chairperson of the Africa Governance Centre, will provide insights on "Social Democracy, the Law, and the Architecture of the State."

An address is expected to be read on behalf of the Chief of Staff of Ghana, Mr. Julius Debrah, on the theme "Social Democracy in Government Policy and Programs," highlighting the importance of integrating social democratic principles into governmental initiatives.

According to Dr. Ahadzie, as Ghana continues to navigate its socio-political landscape, understanding and implementing the principles of social democracy is vital for the new generation of legal professionals.

The Leader of the Legal Green Association, Festus Matey, expressed the organization's dedication to promoting the principles of social democracy.

"This marks the beginning of a meaningful partnership, and we plan to hold this forum annually, along with other focused discussions with students and various groups throughout Ghana," Mr. Matey stated. "We therefore invite everyone interested to participate in this important event, which promises to be both enlightening and transformative for the future of legal education and practice in Ghana."

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