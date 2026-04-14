Lydia Kabs releases new single titled ‘Holy’

Audio By Carbonatix
Gospel musician Lydia Kabs has released a new single titled Holy.
The song is deeply rooted in reverence and awe, calling believers into a posture of humility and adoration before God.
Holy reflects a sincere expression of worship, inviting listeners to bow in honour of His greatness.
Lydia Kabs is widely known as an anointed and passionate worship minister. Through her powerful voice, she conveys the heart of the Father, revealing His love, grace, and glory.
With a life devoted to the advancement of God’s Kingdom, she uses her gift to point people to Jesus and draw them into genuine worship.
Her ministry has touched many, bringing restoration and healing through her sound. Lydia continues to carry what many describe as the sound of Heaven, stirring hearts toward deeper reverence for God.
Listen to HOLY by Lydia Kabs here.
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