Audio By Carbonatix
Nsona ebusuapanyin Anthony k.k ainyam(USA) Mr isaac aggrey (Sekondi) Obaa Panyin Paulina Acquah (Sekondi), Mbaahenmaa of Sekondi Market, Nana Kra 1, J.K. Otoo (Elmina), Opanyin Alex Andoh and Opanyin Ahinasi (Abandze), Maame Apatasu, Sekondi, Mrs Sera Kristen Awudu, Accra, Rev Father Hilory Agbenosi, the parish priest of St. Bahkita Catholic church, Community 20, and the Knights and Ladies of Marshall Council 89 and Court 85 Sakumono, regret to announce the sudden demise of their beloved grandmother, mother, sister and aunt.
Madam Teresa Abrewa Shebruaba Bessabro, executive director of trans atlantic shipping services, said an event occurred on the 3rd of March 2026 at the 37th military hospital.
She was 69 years old
Funeral arrangements:
There would be no wake.
Filing past: Friday, 1st may 2026, 7:00am @
St. Bakhita Catholic Church Community, 20 Lashibi.
Burial Service: friday, 1st may 2026, 9:00am @
St. Bakhita Catholic Church, community 20 Lashibi
Internment: Private
Family gathering: Friday, 1st May 2026, at the St. Bakhita Catholic Church premises after the burial mass. attire: black
Thanksgiving Mass: Sunday, 3rd May, 2026. 9 am at St. Bakhita Catholic Church, community 20. Lashibi Attire: Black and white
Children: Mr Anthony Appiah, Transatlantic Shipping Services. Dr. (Mrs.) Stephanie Asiedu, Medifem Hospital,
Grandchildren: 3
Siblings: Mr Martin Bessabro (UK), Agatha Bessabro, Accra, Sophia Bessabro, Nii Quaye Bessabro, Tarkwa Ainyam (all of Tarkwa)
All sympathisers are cordially invited!
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