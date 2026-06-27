Mahama assures Big Push contractors of prompt payment after project completion

President John Dramani Mahama has assured contractors working on the government’s flagship Big Push infrastructure programme that they will receive prompt payment upon successful completion and certification of their projects, provided they adhere to the required standards and timelines.

He emphasised that government has already put in place adequate financial arrangements to ensure that no certified work is left unpaid, stressing that funding for the programme is secure and readily available to meet all obligations.

Speaking during his “Resetting Ghana Tour” in the Central Region on Saturday, June 27, 2026, President Mahama encouraged contractors to maintain high standards of delivery, adding that performance would influence eligibility for future phases of the programme.

“We have been to the roads we have awarded in the region, and I can say that they are working really hard. I have told the contractors under the Big Push Programme that we have a second phase of that programme, and so whoever is able to complete his road well and on time will be considered for the second phase,” he said.

He further reassured contractors that once project certification is completed, payment delays would be minimal, insisting that funds had already been secured for that purpose.

“Mind you, we have the funds available. It is not the case that we are now looking for the money to pay those who are done. Ato Forson has ensured that finances are made available so any contractor who is able to produce the completion certificate, in about two weeks or less, you will receive your money,” he said.

President Mahama added that he had personally inspected several ongoing road projects in the Central Region and expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work being undertaken under the Big Push initiative.

The assurance is expected to boost confidence among contractors involved in the programme, which forms a key part of government’s broader infrastructure drive aimed at improving road networks and accelerating development across the country.

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