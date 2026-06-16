Mahama expected in Abidjan for high-level cocoa summit with Côte d’Ivoire

President John Dramani Mahama is expected in Abidjan for the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana High-Level Summit on the Future of the Cocoa Economy.

During the summit, President Mahama will hold bilateral talks with his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, as the two leaders seek to deepen collaboration and develop strategies to secure a sustainable future for the cocoa industry.

The summit follows a series of preparatory engagements held under the framework of the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), which has become a key platform for coordinating policies and advancing the interests of cocoa farmers in both countries.

Speaking ahead of the summit, the Minister for Finance and Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Côte d’Ivoire–Ghana Cocoa Initiative, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, highlighted the significance of the meeting and the outcomes of the preliminary discussions.

According to Dr. Forson, the discussions have been encouraging and are expected to lead to stronger measures to protect the cocoa industry and improve the welfare of cocoa farmers.

“The cocoa industry will be better protected, and the cocoa farmer will be the ultimate beneficiary,” he said.

He added that the preparatory meetings had been highly productive and that both countries had reached common positions aimed at safeguarding the interests of cocoa farmers.

“The meeting was very fruitful, and we have arrived at common positions that will protect the cocoa farmer,” Dr. Forson stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.