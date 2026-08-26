Mahama unveils Bawku Revitalisation Fund Committee 

President John Mahama on Wednesday unveiled a five-member Bawku Revitalisation Fund Committee, tasked with overseeing a one-billion-cedis development fund to restore the conflict-ridden Upper East town of Bawku to its former glory.

The Fund will go into the provision of infrastructure and other things the Committee deems fit for Bawku and its surrounding areas.

The Five-Member Committee is under the Chairmanship of Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Finance Minister.

Other members include: Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central and Minister-Designate for Local Government, Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr Akamugri Donatus Atanga, the Upper East Regional Minister

The rest are Naba Abugri Cletus Akolwin, the Chief of Tempane and Dr Thomas Winsum Anabah, the MP for Garu.

President Mahama said he had absolute confidence in the membership of the Committee, that they would handle the assignment with the usual integrity and efficiency that they had shown in their public service over the years.

He recalled that last year on 16th December 2025, they received the report of the Otumfuo Mediation Committee on Bawku.

President Mahama said that, upon receiving the mediation report, he announced that it was time for the guns to be silenced in Bawku, and that the issue would be resolved through the lawful process, upholding the Constitution and the nation’s laws, and that any other outstanding issues could be handled traditionally.

He said there had been quite an eruption since then, and that he wanted to use the opportunity to commend the security services for remaining firm and taking action to ensure that Bawku became safe and secure again, so that people could go about their normal duties.

“It has taken quite some time, but I’m happy to receive reports that Bawku is safer. It’s quieter. We don’t hear gunshots again at night.

"The kind of murders that took place with impunity have abated, and at the time that I received the report, I announced the Bawku Revitalisation Fund to be administered by a Committee chaired by the Finance Minister,” the President said.

President Mahama announced that the allocation for the Bawku Revitalisation Fund had been made and that it amounted to one billion Ghana Cedis.

The President said that, with safety and security prevailing in Bawku and its surrounding areas, it was time to begin implementing the Revitalisation Fund to help the area recapture its former glory as a major commercial centre in Ghana.

“As a result of the conflicts, we are not able to post National Service personnel or medical personnel to the area,” he stated.

The President noted that there were very important projects underway in Bawku, such as the Tamne Irrigation Dam, and that after an employee of the contracted company was killed, the contractor had to pull out, leaving the project, which would have benefited four districts in Bawku, at a standstill.

President Mahama said he was happy that they now had the opportunity to resume the development projects for the benefit of Bawku and its environs.

The President insisted that the Revitalisation Fund was for the provision of infrastructure and any other areas that the Committee deems fit, and it was expected that as many districts within the Bawku area would also benefit from the Fund.

Naba Abugri Cletus Akolwin, the Chief of Tempane, on behalf of the Bawku Naba, commended President Mahama for the big investment he was making in the Kosak area.

“Your Excellency, we know that this conflict has taken some years, and that has brought infrastructure development and most of the usual activities to a halt,” he said.

“As such, Bawku is a pale shadow of itself. We know with this huge investment, and with proper coordination, which we all promise, the town will get us back to its former glory.”

On behalf of the Bawku Naba, he extended an invitation to the President to attend the sod-cutting ceremony marking the commencement of projects in the area, for everybody to see.

He reiterated their commitment to peace, pledging, as leaders, to do everything possible to sustain peace in Bawku for enhanced development.

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