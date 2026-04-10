Maison Yusif Fragrance becomes first Ghanaian brand to showcase at Paris Perfume Week

Ghana’s growing influence in the global fragrance industry is taking centre stage as Maison Yusif Fragrance makes a landmark appearance at Paris Perfume Week, becoming the first perfume house from Ghana to participate in the prestigious event.

The brand is not only showcasing its fragrances but also making a bold cultural statement, with its team adorned in traditional Ghanaian attire, including kente, agbada, and fugu, symbolising a proud representation of Ghana and Africa on the global stage.

Founded by Ghanaian master perfumer Yusif Jnr Meizongo, Maison Yusif has built a reputation for blending craftsmanship with storytelling. Each fragrance is designed to reflect African identity, drawing from Ghana’s heritage, natural elements, and artistic traditions.

For the brand, its presence in Paris goes beyond participation, it is about reclaiming Africa’s place in the history of perfumery. Long before modern fragrance houses emerged in Europe, scent-making traditions were deeply rooted in African culture, and Maison Yusif is positioning itself as part of a new movement to reintroduce that legacy to the world.

By merging traditional inspiration with contemporary perfumery techniques, the brand is carving out a unique niche, offering compositions that are both refined and deeply expressive.

Maison Yusif’s debut signals the rise of a new generation of African fragrance houses, determined to reshape global narratives around luxury, creativity, and cultural authenticity.

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