‘Means more than just a trophy’ – Djokovic claims 102nd title of career

Novak Djokovic claimed the 102nd title of his astonishing career as Alex de Minaur retired injured from the China Open final.

The 39-year-old led De Minaur - a player 12 years his junior - 7-6 (7-3) 0-1 when the Australian was forced to quit with an apparent left thigh problem.

Both players took a medical timeout after a 68-minute first set, but De Minaur managed just one game on their return before shaking hands.

It is the 21st year in a row that Djokovic has won at least one singles title.

Only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) have won more singles titles in their careers than the Serb.

Djokovic is on a 34-match winning streak at the China Open, having claimed the trophy seven times.

"I always have high expectations and want to visualise myself with the trophy, but particularly here in Beijing, the place where I've never lost," Djokovic said.

"This trophy means much more than one trophy, one tournament."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was competing in only his second final of the year after losing January's Australian Open showpiece to Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic beat world number two Alexander Zverev on his way to the Beijing final and was a set and a break up on third seed Daniil Medvedev when the Russian was defaulted from their semi-final.

Djokovic's ability to compete at the highest level is rarely in question - he beat world number one Sinner to reach the Australian Open final and took a set off Alcaraz in the showpiece - but his body has let him down in recent years.

He was left in tears following a gruelling first-round loss at the US Open and spoke about struggling with a "serious health condition" that particularly bothered him in oppressive conditions.

He reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, but suffered a surprise third-round exit at the French Open at the hands of rising star Joao Fonseca.

This is Djokovic's first title in just over a year, having limited his schedule to protect his body.

Victory will also see him return to inside the world's top 10.

"This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs and physical and health issues, so I was just trying to find a good feeling on the court," Djokovic said.

"I know that when I'm feeling well and striking the ball well, I can still compete at the highest level.

"This week has been evidence of that. I'm very proud."

Earlier, Alcaraz won the Japan Open, claiming a trophy in just his third tournament since injuring his wrist in April.

The Spaniard came back from an early breakdown to beat Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 and successfully defend his title in Tokyo.

Alcaraz returned to competitive tennis at the US Open in August, where he reached the quarter-finals before losing in five tight sets to Ben Shelton.

It is Alcaraz's third title of the season, having won the Australian Open in January to complete the career Grand Slam, and the Qatar Open in February.

"It's extra special after my injury," the 25-year-old said.

"It was a tough week; I didn't find my best tennis, my best level, but I did find good solutions.

"I think that's what matters in the end."

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