Mid-Year budget review uninspiring; government must ‘walk the talk’ – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, describing it as "uninspiring" and urging the government to match its promises with action.

Reacting to the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Statement presented by the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, the Minority leader said that the statement lacked concrete policy interventions to address key national challenges.

"This review is uninspiring. There is no inspiration," he said.

The Minority Leader took issue with comments made by the Finance Minister during his presentation, suggesting they sent the wrong message to government ministries.

"The Finance Minister has just told this House that the true character of a Finance Minister is not determined by how much he spends," he said.

"Such a statement must cause palpitation among Ministers of State."

According to Afenyo-Markin, the Minister's remarks implied that government ministries should not expect adequate funding.

"Basically what he is telling all Ministers is that he is not going to spend. He is not going to release funds to you."

He further claimed that many ministries were already struggling because of inadequate budget releases.

"Already you are suffering, and you have been redundant in your various ministries," he said.

The Majority Leader also questioned figures relating to funding for the agriculture sector, saying the Finance Minister's statement contradicted earlier comments by his deputy.

"His Deputy Minister told the nation that GH¢1.6 billion was released to the Agric Minister. Today he says only GH¢1.1 billion."

The Minority Leader said the Budget Review failed to provide any policy direction for Ghana's cocoa industry despite the challenges facing farmers.

"Throughout his review, there was no policy announcement for the cocoa sector. The four million cocoa farmers are suffering,"

"This Finance Minister, since he took over as the supervising Minister responsible for cocoa, we have seen suffering and wailing, and he comes here to lament."

The Minority Leader also criticised the government's handling of the Gold-for-Reserve programme.

He claimed the Minority had earlier advised government against aspects of the policy but was ignored.

"When the Gold Board and Bank of Ghana charges on the Gold-for-Reserve policy was at 15%, we cautioned him. He did not listen."

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later compelled the government to reduce the charges to nine per cent.

"Three days ago, the Governor announced that he was no longer going to participate in this Gold-for-Reserve."

He further alleged that the policy had resulted in significant financial losses.

"It is too late in the day. You have already incurred losses of GH¢9.6 billion. That is what the IMF told you."

The Minority Leader also criticised what he described as the government's spending priorities.

He questioned the allocation of GH¢42 million for the 24-hour market initiative while, according to him, several Agenda 111 hospital projects remain uncompleted.

"I want the Finance Minister to walk the talk."

"If you come here and you say 24-hour market at GH¢42 million, and you have abandoned Agenda 111, the hospitals that should be your priority, then you are spending a whopping sum of GH¢42 million."

He further argued that district assemblies were effectively financing the programme through their own allocations.

"You say you will release 80% to the assemblies. Meanwhile, you are using the assemblies' own allocation to pay for the 24-hour economy."

"When there are no hospitals, how do you say you are constructing markets?"

Mr Afenyo-Markin also dismissed the Budget Review as lacking substance. "This review is full of English with empty payment," he said.

He questioned the government's claims about payments made under various programmes, alleging that public funds were benefiting supporters of the governing party.

"You have paid your party members. The monies have gone to your party members."

The Minority Leader criticised the government's performance and accused it of using state institutions to target political opponents.

"What we are experiencing in this country is persecution, persecution, persecution."

"For the first time, we are seeing political imprisonment," he added.

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