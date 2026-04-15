Mitch brothers celebrate mother with ultra-modern 10-bedroom mansion

Popular Snapchat influencers Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch have gifted their mother a 10-bedroom mansion, describing the gesture as a way of honouring her years of sacrifice and dedication to their upbringing.

The duo made the revelation in a social media post this week, where they unveiled the ultra-modern property presented to their mother, Paulina Gyabeng, popularly known as Porna.

“Many years ago, our mother traded her comfort to secure us a better future. She gave up her 5-bedroom family home to give us the best education she could offer,” they said. “Today, that sacrifice has come full circle, and we offer her a home twice as big.”

The gesture has since generated widespread admiration online, with many praising the brothers for recognising their mother’s role in their success and using their platform to promote gratitude and family values.

Beyond the symbolic gift, the brothers say the moment also reflects a broader mission tied to their philanthropic initiative, Smile4mation.

According to them, the project aims to support vulnerable individuals in society, particularly women and children whose contributions often go unnoticed.

As part of the celebration, Smile4mation has announced plans to relocate 10 vulnerable families from the streets into safe and stable homes, expanding the impact of the initiative beyond their personal story.

“Our goal has always been bigger than us. This moment is about turning gratitude into action and using our platform to uplift others who deserve a chance,” the brothers stated.

The development highlights a growing trend among Ghanaian influencers and public figures who are leveraging their reach not only for personal branding but also for social impact and community support.

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