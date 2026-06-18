MOGPA relieves Abrafo Kokoben Basic School of infrastructure deficit

The Moment of Glory Prayer Army (MOGPA) has relieved pupils of Abrafo Kokoben Basic School of the plight of studying in a makeshift structure.

Attached to the three-classroom block constructed for the school are a furnished ICT laboratory, a headmaster’s office, and a staff common room for teachers.

For years, pupils at the Junior High School level studied in a makeshift structure while awaiting the completion of a building commenced by the Parent Teacher Association.

Ghana’s education system has become deficient in infrastructure development, with many schools having to contend with inadequate classroom blocks and furniture.

The Atwima Nwabiagya North District is no exception, as the district office is overwhelmed with requests for furniture for schools in the district.

Though the provision of physical infrastructure for schools isn’t the responsibility of the education service, it is forced to pile pressure on assemblies and philanthropists for support.

According to the Deputy Director of Education in the District, Ruby Osei Forson, faith-based organisational partnerships have become an alternative for schools.

“If some people can help these schools with desks and other infrastructure, it will help improve the studies of these students,” she added.

Through MOGPA, Mfansi, a community in the district, has had the school’s roof redone and a new ICT laboratory constructed.

Mrs. Forson explained that such strategic support has been beneficial.

Started decades ago, Abrafo Kokoben Basic School has operated with only six classrooms.

These rooms housed the primary school, leaving the Junior High School in makeshift structures and at the mercy of the weather.

The kindergarten is still in an unfinished classroom block. Though the rooms are roofed, their floors are yet to be screeded.

Beyond these challenges, the school faces insecurity as some unscrupulous persons continue to use the classrooms as a place of convenience.

For this reason, the school has engaged the services of a security officer whose salary they struggle to pay.

The Moment of Glory Prayer Army’s response to the plight comes as a relief to education authorities.

Aside from the classrooms, the school, for the first time, has a well-furnished ICT laboratory to support the teaching and learning of ICT.

Prior to this, laptops belonging to teachers were the computers used for such education.

The staff common room for teachers and a headmaster’s office, which comes with a place of convenience, offers relief to teachers.

Speaking on the gesture, Mr Isaac Boakye Yiadom, Welfare Chairman at MOGPA, said the gesture was in fulfilment of the gospel.

Already, the religious organisation has offered support to communities by providing them with boreholes and other educational infrastructure.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.