MTN Ads driving smarter business growth and digital transformation in Ghana

Mr. Ibrahim Misto, Chief Digital Officer of MTN

As businesses across Ghana increasingly operate in a digital-first environment, access to customer insights and targeted communication tools has become essential for improving competitiveness, driving efficiency, and unlocking new growth opportunities, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

At the maiden edition of the MTN Digital Transformation Conference in Accra, MTN Ghana showcased how data-driven innovation through its MTN Ads platform is helping businesses grow while supporting Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda.

The MTN Ads platform enables digital marketers and businesses to access customer insights and behavioural data, helping them deliver timely, relevant, and personalised communication to clearly defined audience segments.

The platform leverages mobility and location data to help businesses optimise where, when, and how they engage their audiences, ultimately driving stronger customer connections and better marketing outcomes.

Speaking at the Digital Transformation Conference, the Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Ibrahim Misto, emphasised the impact of such innovations on national development.

He said “Digital platforms like MTN Ads are not only transforming how businesses communicate, but also how they grow, compete, and create value.

"By enabling businesses to better understand and reach their customers, we are supporting entrepreneurship, improving productivity, and contributing to the overall development of Ghana’s digital economy”.

“The future of advertising lies in a community where brands, creatives, and technologists collaborate using the right tools to support and empower one another, and MTN Ads is a tool available to brands, agencies, and businesses across Ghana.

The organisation has, over the years, partnered with businesses across various sectors to deepen digital adoption and enhance customer engagement through data-driven solutions,” he added.

The Manager for Digital Commercialisation at MTN Ghana, Kelvin Ashie, highlighted how MTN Ads is enabling businesses to connect more effectively with their customers through data-led engagement.

He said, “Beyond marketing efficiency, these capabilities are helping businesses make more informed decisions, reduce wastage and improve returns on investment, which is key in strengthening Ghana’s digital economy.”

MTN Ads is a suite of advertising solutions designed to help businesses run personalised, relevant, and high-performing campaigns across trusted and engaging channels, including SMS, display, and audio.

The platform identifies distinct customer segments from new subscribers and frequent travellers to value-conscious consumers, allowing brands to tailor their messaging and improve campaign effectiveness.

Customers can access MTN Ads via the link ads.mtn.com/contact-us to access the service.

The MTN Ghana Digital Transformation Conference forms part of MTN’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening digital capabilities, and supporting the development of a more inclusive and connected economy.

The platform brings together industry leaders, marketers, and technology professionals to explore emerging trends and collaborative opportunities shaping the future of business in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.