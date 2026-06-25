NACOC launches nationwide anti-drug campaign targeting school campuses

Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC)

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) says it will roll out an intensive anti-drug abuse campaign across school campuses nationwide, beginning June 26, which marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Alexander Twum-Barimah, announced the initiative amid ongoing efforts to combat drug-related offences and dismantle trafficking networks in the country.

He indicated that the campaign will focus on educational institutions, with particular attention to tertiary campuses, as part of a broader strategy to curb rising drug abuse among young people.

"The first plan is education, and that is why even this year, when we intended to celebrate World Drug Day, which is coming tomorrow, we are trying to partner with UPSA, which is also another youthful educational centre to let students or our younger brothers and sisters understand the dangers that come with drug usage, especially the abuse part and how it is going to affect their education, so education is number one," he said.

"The second part is those who are into it. Can we assist them to come out? The answer is yes. So we are also engaging them in counselling and other rehab exercises," he added.

Mr Twum-Barimah called for strong collaboration from stakeholders, including educational authorities, civil society organisations and community leaders, to ensure the success of the programme.

He stressed that sustained collective action is essential to shifting the national narrative and strengthening prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation efforts in the fight against illicit drug use.

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