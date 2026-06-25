NACOC warns of rising drug abuse in SHSs and universities

Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC)

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has expressed concern over what it describes as the growing presence of drug-related activities in both second-cycle and tertiary institutions, warning that substance abuse among students is becoming an increasingly serious challenge.

According to the Commission, intelligence gathered through recent operations suggests that drug use and distribution are becoming more prevalent within educational institutions, exposing young people to narcotics and other harmful substances.

NACOC believes the trend mirrors a broader drug abuse problem that requires urgent national attention.

Speaking on Channel One TV, NACOC's Head of Public Relations, Francis Amoah, disclosed that even senior high schools are being affected by the menace. He revealed that reports presented at a recent meeting indicated that a girls’ school in Ghana had sent home 20 students over drug-related offences.

“We were told at a meeting that there is a girls’ school in Ghana where 20 students have been asked to go home because of drugs,” he stated.

Mr Amoah further indicated that the problem extends to universities. Recounting a conversation with his son, who is a university student, he said concerns about drug use on campuses are becoming increasingly common.

“I was talking to my boy who is at the university. He said, ‘Dad, why did you people go to Central University to pick people?’ and I said we got intelligence that this is what they were doing. And he went like, ‘Oh, but it’s everywhere,’” he recounted.

To address the situation, NACOC says it is strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to improve prevention and early intervention efforts.

The Commission has also begun training guidance and counselling coordinators nationwide to help identify students at risk and provide support.

“We organised a seminar for counselling and guidance teachers across all regions. The aim is to equip them with the skills to identify young people involved in drugs and intervene early,” Mr Amoah explained, warning that the increasing involvement of teenagers in drug use poses a significant threat to the country's future.

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