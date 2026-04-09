NDC elections: Nat Tetteh eyes Eastern Regional Deputy Secretary position

A serving Eastern Regional Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Nat G. Tetteh, is set to contest for the position of Eastern Regional Deputy Secretary in the party’s upcoming internal elections.

Sources close to the young party activist indicate that he is currently engaging key stakeholders as part of ongoing consultations ahead of an official announcement of his candidacy.

His expected entry is likely to add momentum to what is anticipated to be a competitive contest within the region.

Mr Tetteh is regarded by supporters as a dynamic youth leader, and his decision to contest is seen as part of a broader effort to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures and internal organisation.

A few weeks ago, the party’s General Secretary addressed a press conference outlining the roadmap for the conduct of the NDC’s internal elections.

The exercise, which is held every four years, is in line with constitutional requirements and international democratic standards guiding presidential and parliamentary electoral processes.

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