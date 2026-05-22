Nearly 1 in 3 working Ghanaians turning to gambling to manage financial pressure — Report

The latest Old Mutual Financial Wellness monitor has revealed that about 30 percent of working Ghanaians are turning to gambling and betting as a coping mechanism to cover daily expenses and debt obligations, even as income levels show signs of improvement.

The report paints a mixed picture of cautious recovery and lingering financial vulnerability.

While 37 percent of respondents say they are earning more than they did a year ago — up from 22 percent in 2023 — many households remain financially exposed. Some 39 percent of Ghanaians are still worried about losing their income, and more than half, 53 percent, risk running out of funds within three months if they lose their jobs or income streams.

The findings suggest that although macroeconomic conditions and consumer confidence are improving, many households still lack adequate financial buffers to withstand economic shocks.

In response to income instability, more Ghanaians are diversifying their earnings through side jobs and freelance work.

The report notes that 27 percent of working Ghanaians are now “poly-jobbers” — people earning income beyond their primary jobs — up from 21 percent in 2024. Young people are leading this trend, with 32 percent of Ghanaians aged between 20 and 29 reporting additional income streams, driven largely by limited job opportunities and rising financial obligations.

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