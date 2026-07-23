Nearly 1 million Ghanaians lifted out of poverty in a year — Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has told Parliament that inflation has fallen sharply from 23.8% in December 2024 to 5.3% as of June 2026, a decline he described as telling "the clearest story of all" about Ghana's economic turnaround.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, Dr Forson said inflation had ended 2025 at 5.4% before easing further to 5.3% by June 2026.

He said the labour market had also improved, with unemployment declining from 13.7% in the first three quarters of 2024 to 12.8% over the same period in 2025.

On poverty, Dr Forson cited a fall in multidimensional poverty — which measures deprivation across living conditions, education, health and employment — from 24.9% in the third quarter of 2024 to 21.9% in the same period of 2025.

"This simply means that about 950,000 Ghanaians moved out of multidimensional poverty in just one year," he said. "Behind these statistics are the hundreds of thousands of families who now enjoy better living conditions and greater hope for the future."

Dr Forson also said Ghana has already achieved its statutory debt target of 45% of GDP, ahead of both the IMF programme timeline and the government's own targeted date.

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