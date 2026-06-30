Neuer confirms Germany retirement

Audio By Carbonatix
Manuel Neuer has confirmed he has played his last game for the Germany national team.
Following his team’s penalty-shootout defeat against Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32, the 40-year-old was asked if it was his final game by broadcaster ARD. Neuer replied briefly and quietly: “Yes.”
Neuer had only came out of international retirement for the World Cup, having initially called time on his Germany career in August 2024.
A world champion in 2014, Neuer is widely recognised as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation. He won 128 caps for this country, placing him fifth in Germany’s all-time appearance list.
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