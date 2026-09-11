Nigerian bishop, one other killed in South Africa

Bishop Taiwo Michael Fakunle.

Two Nigerians, Bishop Michael Fakunle and James Nwankwo, have been killed in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The duo were reportedly killed in separate incidents, raising concerns about xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other Africans in the country.

Fakunle was killed by unknown persons at his home in Johannesburg on September 4, after allegedly receiving a series of threats, while Nwankwo was reportedly killed on September 5.

Former Minister of Aviation and ambassador-designate to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, announced this in a statement on his X handle on Friday.

He wrote, “I am mortified and deeply shocked to hear about the murder of Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle by unknown elements in Johannesburg on September 4th. After issuing a series of threats, his killers went to his home and shot him dead.

“I am equally shocked to hear about the murder of Mr James Uchechukwu Nwankwo by officers of the South African Police Service again in Johannesburg on September 5th. He died as a consequence of what has been described as ‘gruesome interrogation techniques’ by the South African police.”

Fani-Kayode claimed that Fakunle and Nwankwo were the seventh and eighth Nigerians killed in South Africa in 2026, alleging that four of the eight were killed by South African police officers.

He further claimed that more than 100 Nigerians had been killed in South Africa between 2022 and Friday, with more than 30 allegedly killed by officers of the South African Police Service and the South African Defence Force.

“What is most disturbing is the fact that in spite of our constant expressions of concern about this disturbing state of affairs, not one person has been arrested, detained, prosecuted or brought to justice for ANY of these heinous crimes,” he said.

Fani-Kayode called on the South African Government to do more to protect Nigerians in the country and ensure that those responsible for the alleged killings were brought to justice.

“This is unacceptable. We call on the South African Government to do far more to protect our nationals and to bring those that have killed or are planning to kill them to justice. No-one deserves to be targeted and murdered simply because they are Nigerian,” he said.

He said the Nigerian community in South Africa was “deeply disturbed” by the developments and expressed concern over what could happen next.

Fani-Kayode also raised concern over what he described as another deadline issued to African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave South Africa by September 30.

He alleged that the deadline was issued by South African non-governmental organisations and accused the groups of threatening African nationals who failed to comply.

“Equally disturbing is the fact that yet another deadline has been issued to African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave South Africa by September 30th. This deadline, like the last one, was issued by a number of brazenly racist, xenophobic and Afrophobic South African Non-Governmental Organisations who have openly threatened to target and harm our nationals if their illegal deadline is not complied with,” he said.

Fani-Kayode urged the South African Government to protect Nigerians from what he described as the excesses of the organisations and to prosecute those responsible for threats against them.

He also called for action against those he accused of “traumatising, terrorising, torturing and killing” Nigerians.

“Whilst we seek to establish stronger and deeper ties with the South African Government, one thing remains clear. If this vicious cycle of discrimination against and killing of our nationals does not stop, there will be consequences. Simply put, our patience is wearing thin.”

“South Africans are not targeted and killed in Nigeria by our people or our security forces. The least the South African Government can do is to reciprocate this gesture, protect our nationals and address our legitimate concerns,” he said.

He concluded by expressing condolences over the deaths of Fakunle and Nwankwor.

As of Friday evening, there was no immediate official response from the South African government or the South African Police Service on the deaths.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa and the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg have condemned the killing of Fakunle.

NICASA’s National President, Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, said two suspects allegedly gained access to the Bishop’s residence and opened fire on him, reportedly shooting him more than seven times.

Onyekwelu said the association had reported the incident to the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg and that a murder case had been opened at Jeppe Police Station.

Also, the Consulate General said Fakunle was killed by unidentified assailants at his residence in Kensington, Johannesburg, describing the incident as a “gruesome murder.”

The mission called on the relevant South African authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing and ensure that anyone found responsible was prosecuted.

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