Nine people reportedly missing after severe flooding hit Awutu Senya East

Audio By Carbonatix
Unconfirmed reports from the Awutu Senya East Municipality indicate that nine people are missing following severe flooding triggered by torrential rainfall on Monday.
In the first incident, seven people attempted to move from their location to the roadside as floodwaters rapidly rose. They were caught in the surging waters midway.
Residents rushed to help and rescued four of them, but the remaining three could not be located.
Three others are also believed to have been swept away in a separate incident.
Reports from Tuba indicate that a woman and her two children were carried away by a strong current while walking through floodwaters. Their whereabouts remain unknown.
Authorities are working to verify the reports and assess the full extent of the disaster as emergency response efforts continue.
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