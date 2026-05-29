NPA increases price floor for petrol, diesel declines slightly

The first pricing window of June 2026 is expected to see an upward adjustment in petrol and LPG price floors, while diesel prices are likely to decline slightly.

This development follows the latest pricing outlook released by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), which factors in movements on the international market as well as other prevailing market conditions.

In the first pricing window of June, the petrol price floor stands at GH¢15.20 per litre, reflecting an increase of GH¢0.60 compared to the GH¢14.60 per litre recorded in the second pricing window of May.

LPG is also set to record an upward adjustment, with the price floor increasing to GH¢13.48 per kilogram from GH¢13.16 in the previous window, representing a rise of GH¢0.32.

A slight decline is expected in diesel prices, with the price floor set at GH¢15.49 per litre, reflecting a drop of GH¢0.32 from the GH¢15.81 per litre recorded in the second pricing window of May.

The price floor refers to the minimum pricing level at which petroleum products may be retailed by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs).

In line with the Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines (PPPG), all OMCs and LPGMCs are mandated to adhere to the approved price floors for the pricing window under review.

The NPA indicated that the price floors do not factor in premiums applied by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs) nor the operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution, and Export Companies (BIDECs) or the margins retained by marketers and dealers, as these are set separately by each entity.



The recent adjustments follow a government review of fuel relief measures introduced to shield consumers from rising fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Under the revised intervention, the government has removed the GH¢0.36 per litre subsidy on petrol while reducing the GH¢2.00 per litre support on diesel to GH¢1.07 per litre at the beginning of the second pricing window in May.

The updated relief measures will apply for two pricing windows and may be reviewed further depending on how market conditions evolve.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.