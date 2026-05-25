Obeng Scholarship Foundation awards university scholarships to 2 former KASSTECH NSMQ participants

The scholarship recipients pictured with their family, the Obeng Foundation team, staff of their alma mater and well wishers.

Two outstanding former students of Kade Senior High Technical School (KASSTECH) have received scholarship support from the Obeng Scholarship Foundation during a presentation ceremony held at the school.

The event, attended by students, teachers, parents, and dignitaries, celebrated academic excellence and highlighted the importance of supporting talented students facing financial difficulties.

The beneficiaries, Alexander Marfo Appiah and Kelvin Addo, were both recognised for their academic achievements and determination throughout their educational journey.

Oheneba Kwadwo Obeng, Aspiring NPP Chairman for the Kade constituency, presents the scholarship certificate to Alexander Marfo Appiah

The two students also previously represented Kade Senior High Technical School in the National Science and Maths Quiz, bringing recognition to the school through their performance and commitment to academic excellence.

Alexander Marfo Appiah is currently pursuing a degree in Biochemistry at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, while Kelvin Addo is studying Civil Engineering at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

GCB Bank PLC's Operations Manager at the Kade branch, Shadrack Biney, presents the scholarship certificate to Kelvin Addo

According to the Foundation, the scholarship package covers tuition, boarding, transportation, living allowance, and mentorship support to ensure the students receive both financial and personal development assistance throughout their studies.

Speaking at the event, the Communications and Outreach Manager of the Obeng Scholarship Foundation, Seraphine Dogbey, said many brilliant students across Ghana continue to face the risk of dropping out of school because of financial hardship rather than lack of ability.

Communications and Outreach Manager of the Obeng Scholarship Foundation, Seraphine Dogbey

“Across Ghana, there are thousands of talented young people, bright, capable, and determined, who are at risk of dropping out of school not because they lack intelligence, but because they lack support,” she said.

“At the Obeng Scholarship Foundation, we are committed to changing that. We connect students with qualified and responsible mentors, provide continuous guidance, and create an environment where they can discover, develop, and harness their God-given talents.”

She added that intentional support and mentorship can create lasting impact beyond individual students, “because when talent is supported early, guided properly, and nurtured intentionally, it does not just succeed; it transforms lives, communities, and nations”.

Aspiring Member of Parliament, Patrick Asomaning Darkwa (Don Pope) speaking at the event

The Foundation also called on individuals, corporate organisations, institutions, and well-meaning members of the public to support its mission of expanding educational opportunities for brilliant but underprivileged students across Ghana.

According to the Foundation, increased donations and partnerships will help sustain and expand scholarship opportunities, mentorship programmes, and educational support initiatives for many more students whose dreams are limited by financial barriers.

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