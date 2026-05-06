Okada rider remanded over GH¢37,000 gold necklace robbery 

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded an Okada rider accused of robbing a man of a gold necklace valued at GH¢37,000.00.

Clifford Scott Nkrumah was also charged with causing harm to Mr Manasseh Appiah‑Nuako during the alleged robbery.

He denied conspiring with Sumaila Mumuni, alias “Can do,” who is currently at large.

Police Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the Court that Mr Appiah‑Nuako, a businessman residing at Ashongman Estate, was attacked on April 6, 2026, while driving from Ashongman Estate to Achimota.

He said Nkrumah and Mumuni, armed with sticks, stones and a knife, ordered the complainant to stop, pulled him from his car and subjected him to severe beatings before snatching his gold necklace.

Chief Inspector Alorwu said the complainant sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital.

He said that on April 8, 2026, the accused persons sold the necklace to a goldsmith at Kwame Nkrumah Circle for GH¢9,100.00.

Following a police report, Nkrumah was arrested and admitted the offences in his caution statement.

The goldsmith, upon realising the item was stolen, handed it over to the Police to aid investigations.

The Court ordered Nkrumah to reappear on May 12, 2026, while efforts continue to arrest Mumuni.

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