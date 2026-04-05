One dead, six maimed as bloody land feud tears Krachi Nchumuru apart

Dead

A long-standing land dispute between the Kwadwoti and Macheri Konkonba communities has erupted into a fatal confrontation, leaving one person dead and six others fighting for their lives in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

The violence, which tore through the farming enclaves of Wurenja and Beposo, has sparked a crisis, with several Nchumuru-owned houses razed to the ground and scores of terrified residents forced to flee their homes.

According to local intelligence, the bloodshed was the climax of a simmering feud over the ownership and cultivation rights of fertile farmlands shared by the two ethnic groups. What began as a verbal disagreement reportedly spiralled into a coordinated exchange of violence that caught many residents off guard.

The deceased, whose identity is being withheld pending official police confirmation, is believed to have succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the height of the skirmish. Meanwhile, the six survivors, some with life-threatening wounds, are currently undergoing emergency treatment at nearby health facilities.

The aftermath of the clash has left the affected communities in a state of mourning and high tension. Thick smoke from burnt-out structures still hung over Beposo on Friday as displaced families sought refuge in neighbouring towns.

“The situation was uncontrollable,” a source remarked. “Property has been lost, but the loss of life is what has broken the spirit of the people here.”

In a bid to halt a potential cycle of revenge killings, a heavy contingent of security personnel has been deployed to the district. Armed patrols are now maintaining a visible presence in the Wurenja and Beposo areas to enforce a fragile calm.

District authorities have confirmed that a full-scale investigation is underway to identify the primary instigators of the violence.

“We are working to bring those responsible to justice,” a security spokesperson stated. “Our immediate priority is restoring order and ensuring that no further blood is spilled.”

The tragedy has once again cast a spotlight on the recurring land-guard and boundary disputes that plague the Oti Region. Traditional leaders and civil society groups are now calling for a permanent resolution through dialogue rather than the barrel of a gun.

Residents, living in the shadow of fear, have petitioned the government to move beyond temporary security deployments and engage in the proper conflict resolution needed to secure the region’s agricultural future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.