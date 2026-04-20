Ontario Premier Doug Ford agrees to sell $21m private jet following outcry

The Canadian province of Ontario is now selling a jet recently bought for Premier Doug Ford, after he faced criticism for the purchase of the private, pre-owned jet for C$28.9m ($21m; £15.5m).

Ford's office had said he would use it for official travel, including to the US to advocate against the Trump administration's tariffs. But after confirming the purchase on Friday, he drew flak from political opponents who called it a "gravy plane" and "out of touch".

On Sunday, Ford said in a statement that it will be sold "as quickly as possible".

"Despite the best of intentions, I have heard and agree that now is not the right time for the expense of a government plane," he said.

Ford said the province was working with Bombardier and other partners on the sale. The plane is a Bombardier Challenger 650 executive jet, built in Canada in 2016.

"I will continue the work of building relationships with business and political leaders, both across Canada and in the United States, to fight tariffs, attract investments and create jobs for Ontario workers," he said.

Ford bought a pre-owned Bombardier Challenger 650

Critics have been swift to paint the purchase as unnecessary. A taxpayers' advocacy group, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said Ford should "stick to flying commercial".

Marit Stiles, leader of the left-leaning Ontario New Democratic Party, claimed Ford only changed his mind after "the heat [got] too hot".

"Doug Ford is turning the plane around mid-air for an emergency landing because he got caught living like a rockstar on your dime," she said in a social media post.

Interim Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser accused Ford of wanting to "live like a billionaire" with "your money".

"Trying to buy a private jet while families are struggling says everything you need to know about Doug Ford," Fraser said on social media.

Ford's polling hovers around 31%, according to an Angus Reid Poll from earlier this year. It is among the lowest in Canada for the premier who won a rare third-consecutive majority government last year.

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