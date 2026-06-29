Paraguay stun Germany on penalties to reach last 16 of World Cup

Four-time winners Germany have been knocked out of the 2026 World Cup, losing to Paraguay in a thrilling penalty shootout after the match finished 1-1 in extra time.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz and Newcastle's Nick Woltemade both had their spot-kicks saved by goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

But Paraguay twice missed chances to go through as Antonio Sanabria shot wide and Fabian Balbuena's effort was stopped by 40-year-old Manuel Neuer.

However, in sudden death, Jonathan Tah blazed over for Germany before defender Jose Canale scored the decisive kick to send Paraguay through 4-3 on penalties.

Earlier, Julio Enciso, who previously played in the Premier League with Brighton and Ipswich, had headed Paraguay into a shock lead in the 42nd minute.

But Germany produced a much improved performance in the second half and equalised when a glancing header from Havertz connected with a cross from Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Paraguay defended superbly to take the tie to extra time, although Germany thought they had won it when Tah headed into the net, only for it to be ruled out as Waldemar Anton was adjudged to have fouled Gill.

Germany went first in the shootout, but were never ahead as Havertz missed his country's first penalty, before Woltemade was also denied. Paraguay missed two chances to seal it, but took their third opportunity with the impressive Canale staying calm to score and spark incredible scenes of celebration.

Paraguay will play either two-time champions France or 1958 runners-up Sweden in the last 16 in Philadelphia on Saturday (22:00 BST).

Germany lose World Cup shootout for first time

Germany won the World Cup in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014, but have failed in three successive tournaments since their most recent success.

In 2018, they lost to Mexico and South Korea as they finished bottom of their group, before failing to make it out of the group again in 2022, coming third after losing to Japan.

This year's exit was another World Cup humiliation against a Paraguay side that were 41st in the Fifa world rankings at the start of the tournament, 31 places below Germany.

Paraguay had lost 4-1 to the United States in their first match, but since then head coach Gustavo Alfaro has made them hard to break down and hard to score against as they finished third in Group D.

With the central defensive partnership of Canale and Gustavo Gomez performing superbly, Germany were repeatedly frustrated by a side that defended narrowly, deep and at times with everyone behind the ball.

But, although not a great game to watch, it proved effective as the game went to penalties, with 6ft 6ins goalkeeper Gill becoming Paraguay's hero.

For Germany, this was the first time they had ever lost a World Cup penalty shootout in five attempts.

Their only previous unsuccessful shootout at a major tournament came at the hands of Czechoslovakia in the 1976 European Championship final, when Antonin Panenka famously won it with a chipped penalty down the middle in the style which now bears his name.

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