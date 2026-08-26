Parliament scrutinises govt but cannot scrutinise itself – Dramani challenges MPs to apply their own standards

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rasheed Dramani, has challenged Parliament to apply the same standards it uses to scrutinise government to allegations of wrongdoing involving its own members.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Dr Dramani said the latest allegations should concern Parliament as an institution, particularly because Ghana currently has a supermajority Parliament.

“I am going to hope that this time around Parliament would take this very seriously, Evans,” he said.

He said his concern was not initially about Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, but about the office he occupies and the importance of having credible parliamentary leadership.

“And for me, when this issue broke out, I was very worried not about Afenyo-Markin, but, as Inusah Fuseini said, about that office, particularly at a time when we have a supermajority parliament.”

Dr Dramani said Parliament needs leaders who can effectively hold the majority and the Executive accountable.

“We need leaders with integrity. We need a minority with a very high level of integrity to be able to hold this supermajority and the executive accountable.”

He said his reflections on the issue led him to identify several factors contributing to low levels of public trust in Parliament and high perceptions of corruption.

“I think the first one is that over the years we have seen in our parliament that partisan solidarity overrides accountability.”

He said accusations against MPs often trigger caucus solidarity rather than critical scrutiny.

“So you accuse one person, then an entire caucus begins to rally around that person without even asking the critical question.”

Dr Dramani also questioned whether Parliament has the moral authority to scrutinise itself with the same vigour it applies to the Executive.

“I think over the years I have noted that Parliament is better at scrutinising the executive than having the moral authority to scrutinise itself; just take the Public Accounts Committee as an example.”

He cited the Committee’s work as an example of the standards Parliament can apply to government.

“In 2024 alone, it held about 31 public hearings and more than 1000 recommendations for recovery of resources and so on.”

He then posed a challenge to Parliament. “Does it apply the same kind of standard to its own members whenever we hear some of these issues?”

According to Dr Dramani, political considerations can also make MPs reluctant to investigate their colleagues.

“So most of the time, there is some level of quietness when these issues come up, and so on and so forth.”

He said Parliament’s failure to show a clear process from allegation to resolution has contributed to public mistrust.

“What Parliament hasn’t done for itself over the years is that we haven’t seen a clear path of allegation to resolution.”

His comments come amid a public dispute involving Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr Gyamfi accused the Minority Leader of being an “extortionist”, prompting Mr Afenyo-Markin to reject the allegation and threaten legal action.

The dispute has since generated a broader debate over accountability, parliamentary oversight and the conduct expected of public officials.

Dr Dramani said Parliament should consider allowing independent voices to participate in any investigation.

“I am hoping, Evans, that maybe for the first time we would have a committee that is made up not only of MPs.”

He proposed a committee comprising MPs and eminent Ghanaians if Parliament decides not to rely on external investigative bodies.

“Maybe a committee of Parliament that is made up of MPs and some eminent Ghanaians, so that for the first time, and in the interest of Parliament itself, in order to improve its image in the eyes of the public, that this matter is dealt with.”

He said the process must end with a clear outcome.

“So that we see a clear path from this allegation to a clear resolution, and if there are sanctions, let them be applied; if there are exonerations, let those happen.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.