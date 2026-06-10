People’s Pension Trust, MTN launch FlexiPension to extend pension coverage to millions of informal workers

People's Pension Trust (PPT), in partnership with MTN Mobile Money Fintech Limited, has launched FlexiPension, a digital retail personal pension product aimed at bringing millions of informal sector workers into Ghana's pension ecosystem.

The product, unveiled as part of PPT's 10th anniversary celebrations, is designed to provide flexible and accessible retirement savings opportunities for workers who have traditionally been excluded from formal pension arrangements.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of People's Pension Trust, Issaka Ibrahim, said the initiative was born out of a conviction that every Ghanaian worker deserves access to retirement security, regardless of income level or employment status.

"Ten years ago, we started People's Pension Trust with a question that many were not interested in asking. Not how do we build a pension company, but rather how do we build a pension company that works for the market woman in Makola, the carpenter in Suame, the farmer in Tamale, and the driver on the Accra-Tema Motorway?" he said.

According to Mr. Ibrahim, many believed the informal sector was too fragmented and unpredictable to support a viable pension system.

"We were told the informal sector was too fragmented, too unpredictable and too challenging to serve. We were told that people without regular incomes could not meaningfully participate in pensions. Every time we heard those arguments, we returned to the same conviction: that is precisely why it must be done," he stated.

He described FlexiPension as a practical solution to one of Ghana's most pressing social and economic challenges.

"Today, we gather not simply to launch a new product. We gather to take another significant step toward solving one of Ghana's greatest social and economic challenges, ensuring that every working Ghanaian, regardless of occupation or income level, has a realistic pathway to retirement security," he said.

Under the product's structure, contributions are automatically deducted from subscribers' MTN Mobile Money wallets and split equally between a savings account and an investment account. While the savings portion can be accessed after six months, the investment component is preserved to build long-term retirement wealth.

Mr. Ibrahim said the innovation is intended to meet workers where they are and align with the realities of their livelihoods.

"Starting today, that changes. Because retirement planning has become more accessible, more flexible and more relevant to the realities of everyday Ghanaian workers. And that is why this launch matters, not because of the technology, not because of the innovation, but because the future of pensions is inclusive," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) described the launch as a significant milestone in efforts to expand pension coverage and strengthen financial security among informal sector workers.

He noted that while Ghana's pension assets under management have surpassed GH¢100 billion, pension participation among informal sector workers remains relatively low.

"Right now, 80 percent of our workforce, 14.2 million individuals, toil in the informal sector. Yet out of our pension assets under management, only 1.2 million informal sector workers are enrolled. That is barely 16 percent. This is not a minor gap; it is a structural failure we are duty-bound to correct," he said.

The NPRA Chief Executive commended People's Pension Trust for developing a product tailored to the financial realities of informal workers.

"PPT did not wait for the problem to solve itself. They built FlexiPension around the lived financial realities of our people — their irregular incomes and mobile-first lives. FlexiPension demands nothing an informal worker cannot give. No minimums, no maximums. You save daily, weekly or whenever you can, and your mobile money wallet handles the rest," he noted.

The regulator disclosed that the Authority granted its formal "No Objection" approval for the product in June 2025 after a rigorous assessment process.

"We did so because this is more than a commercial venture; it is a project of national importance. PPT has proven that doing good and doing well are not in conflict," he emphasized.

He also praised MTN Ghana and MTN Mobile Money Fintech Limited for leveraging their extensive digital infrastructure to support financial inclusion.

"By bridging this platform with FlexiPension, MTN has placed retirement security directly into the palms of millions," he said.

Industry experts believe the initiative could significantly boost pension penetration in Ghana, particularly among market traders, artisans, transport operators, farmers, gig workers and self-employed professionals who form the backbone of the country's informal economy.

As Ghana continues its drive toward greater financial inclusion, stakeholders view FlexiPension as a potentially transformative innovation capable of expanding retirement security and helping millions of workers build long-term financial resilience.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.