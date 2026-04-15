Play Where You Belong — The Game Starts Before Kick-off | MSport x Chelsea FC

MSport, one of the biggest and best betting platforms in Africa, has launched its latest TVC campaign, Play Where You Belong, in partnership with Chelsea Football Club.

The campaign captures a simple but powerful idea: football starts before kick-off — in preparation, in decision-making, and in the moments where fans choose to take part in the game.

A User First Platform Built Around Real Football Behaviour

At the heart of Play Where You Belong is MSport’s User First philosophy — a defining approach that positions MSport among the best betting platforms for football fans in Africa.

Today’s fans are no longer passive spectators. They analyse matches, follow performance trends, and make decisions throughout the game.

MSport is designed around this reality — supporting users at every stage of their matchday journey, from preparation to real-time engagement.

This is what positions MSport among the biggest and best betting platforms, not just in scale, but in how it serves its users across key markets like Nigeria and Ghana.

Global Partnership, Local Experience

Through its partnership with Chelsea Football Club, MSport connects global football excellence with local fan behaviour.

By combining world-class football assets with a deep understanding of African users, MSport ensures that its platform reflects how football is truly experienced across markets like Nigeria and Ghana — not just how it is traditionally marketed.

This alignment between global credibility and local relevance further reinforces MSport’s position as one of the biggest and best betting platforms in Africa, and a trusted name among football betting platforms in Ghana and Africa.

A Platform That Rewards Every Moment of the Game

Built around its User First betting experience, MSport delivers a product ecosystem that supports users before, during, and beyond the match. Features such as early payout options (1UP & 2UP) allow users to secure wins as soon as their team takes the lead, while live match engagement and real-time rewards keep users connected to every key moment. Alongside this, daily promotions, free bet incentives, and surprise rewards ensure that every session offers continuous opportunities to win — reinforcing MSport’s position as one of the biggest and best betting platforms in Ghana and Africa, where preparation, timing, and participation are consistently rewarded.

Explore the latest MSport promotions and unlock more winning opportunities here:https://www.msport.com/gh/web/discounts

From Product Experience to Real Participation

Built on its User First approach, MSport is not only designed to support how users engage with football — it also creates opportunities for them to express it.

Play Where You Belong extends beyond the platform into a broader campaign experience, where users can bring their matchday preparation and passion into the spotlight.

Users are encouraged to:

Share their matchday rituals

Engage with campaign content

Express how they prepare for the game

Selected participants may gain access to exclusive opportunities, bridging online interaction with real-world experiences.

This reflects a natural evolution in football culture:

From watching the game → to actively participating in it.

Built on Scale, Driven by Users

As MSport continues to grow across Africa, its position as one of the biggest and best betting platforms is reinforced not only by its scale — but by its commitment to delivering a User First betting platform experience.

From product innovation to campaign execution, every element is aligned around one principle:

Putting users first — and redefining what it means to be among the best betting platforms in Africa.

Play Where You Belong

Football begins before kick-off.

In the preparation. In the belief. In the moment you decide to take part.

That’s where you belong.

https://www.msport.com

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.