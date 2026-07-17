Police avert deadly mob justice in Assin North

Police in the Assin North District of the Central Region have rescued a suspected attacker from an angry mob after residents allegedly subjected him to severe beatings over an attempted assault on a cocoa farmer.

The incident occurred at Assin Yaw Attah on Thursday when the suspect, believed to be in his early 20s, allegedly trespassed onto a cocoa farm and attempted to attack a 19-year-old farmer, identified only as Baba, with a stick.

According to eyewitnesses, the teenager raised an alarm, prompting residents to rush to the scene. The suspect was overpowered, tied to a pole and assaulted by the crowd.

The assault was briefly halted after a local opinion leader intervened, creating an opportunity for personnel from the Assin Breku Police Station to arrive at the scene.

The officers rescued the suspect and transported him to the Assin Praso Presbyterian Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the assault.

Speaking on the incident, Assin North District Police Commander, Superintendent Eric Yao Avudzi, condemned the growing trend of mob justice in the district.

He said the latest incident follows previous cases of mob violence, including one in which a suspect was allegedly killed and the crowd attempted to set the body ablaze.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.