Police declare Prince Krah wanted over Tema couple’s murder, GH¢100K bounty announced

The Ghana Police Service has declared Prince Krah, aged about 30, wanted in connection with the murder of a couple at Saki, near Tema Golf City, on May 1.

A reward of GH¢100,000 has been offered for credible information leading to his arrest, according to a police statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

Police investigations indicate that the suspect had been living in a chamber-and-hall apartment with the victims, Ebenezer Kwabena Obiri, aged about 45, and Mary Anim, aged about 22, who were found dead in their room.

The male victim was last seen in the company of the suspect on the night of April 30, 2026, the statement, signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department, said.

A warrant for Krah’s arrest was issued by the Kpone Magistrate’s Court on May 4.

He is described as dark in complexion, about 5.7 feet tall, and of stout build. He was last seen wearing a Lacoste shirt and jeans.

Police said the suspect, believed to be a military officer, had since gone into hiding.

Information gathered suggests he may be within Kakusunanka or the Kamina Barracks in Tamale.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or call 191 or 112,” the statement said.

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