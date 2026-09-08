Prince George set for first day at Eton College

Prince George, pictured last month, will follow in his father's footsteps at Eton

Prince George is taking another step in growing up with his first day at Eton College.

He is following in the footsteps of his father, the Prince of Wales, who also attended the historic school in Berkshire.

The 13-year-old prince will become a boarder at the elite private school, which has educated 20 British prime ministers and charges around £65,000 a year in fees.

As the oldest child of Prince William and Catherine, George is second in line of succession to the throne.

There had been speculation about which school Prince George would attend after finishing at the independent prep school Lambrook in Berkshire, with a number of private schools suggested.

But a traditional option was chosen, with Prince George following his father, uncle Prince Harry, and great-uncle Earl Spencer in attending Eton College.

Prince George will now become a boarder, with the school having 25 boarding houses, each with approximately 55 pupils, looked after by residential staff headed by a house master.

The school is also not far from the prince's family home in Windsor.

Prince William on his first day at Eton in 1995

"Some boys take to boarding like a fish to water; others take a minute to settle in," writes the Good Schools Guide about Eton College, which says the school provides each boy with a private single room.

Melanie Sanderson, the school guide's managing editor, said Eton has "spectacular facilities and spacious grounds".

"Yet despite its ancient buildings, it is a modern school with a progressive outlook.

"Most 13-year-old boys arriving there in September cannot possibly know what adult life holds for them.

"Prince George, however, faces a very particular future and his parents, with an unrivalled choice of schools available to them, have decided that an Eton education represents the best preparation for life as a modern working royal," she said.

William's mother, father and brother, plus house master, on his first day at Eton

Prince Harry, with his father and housemaster, arrived at Eton on a rainy day in 1998

Among recent politicians to have attended Eton have been Lord David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Kwasi Kwarteng and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Old Etonian celebrities include Eddie Redmayne, Dominic West, Damian Lewis and Tom Hiddleston.

Prince William, interviewed when he was aged 18, had spoken of enjoying his time at Eton.

"I've really enjoyed being able to go about Eton as just another student," he said in June 2000.

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