Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang provides update on Women’s Development Bank

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed the government's commitment to the successful launch of the Women’s Development Bank, a cornerstone of the administration’s economic empowerment agenda.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Anlo State, Torgbui Sri III, ahead of the Norvikporgbe Za Festival, the Vice President emphasised that while the bank is a priority, the technical rollout must be handled with precision rather than haste.

The Women’s Development Bank is envisioned as a game-changing financial institution dedicated to providing low-interest credit, technical support, and business scaling opportunities specifically for female entrepreneurs across Ghana.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that the initiative is designed to break the systemic barriers that have traditionally hindered women from accessing the capital needed to grow their businesses.

Addressing the Anlo Traditional Council, the Vice President cautioned against political or public pressure to launch the bank prematurely. She argued that a rushed implementation could undermine the bank's stability and its ultimate mission to transform lives.

“Rushing the rollout of the initiative would not be helpful, hence the need for its careful implementation,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated, highlighting the meticulous planning currently underway to ensure the bank meets international standards of governance and sustainability.

Torgbui Sri III welcomed the Vice President to the Anlo State, commending the government’s focus on women’s economic independence.

The visit precedes the climax of the Norvikporgbe Za Festival, a vibrant cultural event that draws thousands to the Volta Region to celebrate heritage and unity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.