Recent stability in exchange rate creating a healthy business environment – GUTA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Joseph Paddy, says recent stability in Ghana’s exchange rate is creating a healthier environment for businesses to plan and grow.
Speaking on JoyBusiness Roundtable discussion on the theme “Mahama at 16 Months: Do Economic Narratives Match Real-Sector Outcomes?”, Mr. Paddy noted that predictability in the market is critical for business survival.
According to him, the current economic conditions, particularly the relative stability of the cedi against major foreign currencies, have made it easier for businesses to make projections and plan ahead.
“The economic condition we find ourselves in now is healthy for businesses. It helps you to do projection, it also gives you predictability. Unlike before, where it was difficult to project,” he stated.
He explained that in the past, frequent and sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate made it nearly impossible for businesses to forecast costs and revenues accurately.
“As a business, if you're not able to do projection, you'll be out of business,” he stressed.
Mr. Paddy highlighted that the recent stability has reduced the uncertainty that previously plagued the business environment, where exchange rates could change significantly within hours.
“Every morning you wake up, the dollar changes within a few hours. But now, this stability has given us a way to do projection,” he added.
The GUTA Vice President further indicated that the improved stability is enabling businesses to retain and reinvest gains back into their operations.
He illustrated this with an example, noting that compared to previous exchange rate conditions, businesses are now able to save substantial amounts, which can be reinvested for growth.
“We are plowing back those gains into our businesses again… So far, so good. The business community has seen some signal of stability,” he said.
Mr. Paddy maintained that while other factors also influence business performance, the current exchange rate stability remains a key positive signal for the private sector.
Latest Stories
-
Why Ghana’s economic growth is not creating jobs despite strong rebound — Deloitte partner
54 seconds
-
Exchange rate stability a game changer for Ghana’s Economy – Prof. Gyeke-Dako
1 minute
-
NCCE intensifies public education on constitutional rights in digital space
5 minutes
-
Rising NCD burden threatens Africa’s health gains as WHO urges urgent, coordinated action
8 minutes
-
ECG restores power to Afram Plains after river cable fault
17 minutes
-
Ho Teaching Hospital marks 7th Anniversary
22 minutes
-
Government underperforming in youth job creation after 16 months – Joe Jackson
25 minutes
-
Volta Region: Abor Police crack down on robbery syndicate, arrest five
26 minutes
-
Mummy’s Day Out: Joy FM to celebrate mothers with Crown Forest experience on May 9
26 minutes
-
UBIDS celebrates Prof. Bernard Akanbang’s Inaugural Lecture on development effectiveness
30 minutes
-
Akatsi South records gains in health, education, revenue mobilisation – MCE
36 minutes
-
NDPC Chair calls for harmony in national development planning
37 minutes
-
Be agents of change, not just title holders – NYA CEO Osman Ayariga urges youth
38 minutes
-
Agyemang-Prempeh supports Tepa Hospital with equipment, pledges to tackle challenges
40 minutes
-
Recent stability in exchange rate creating a healthy business environment – GUTA
41 minutes