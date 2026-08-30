Royal Praise 2026: Obaapa Christy caps successful Accra-Kumasi gospel journey, eyes bigger 2027 edition

Royal Praise 2026 has successfully concluded its maiden two-city edition, with celebrated gospel minister Rev. Obaapa Christy leading worshippers and gospel music lovers through memorable nights of praise, worship and celebration in Accra and Kumasi.

The programme opened at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Sunday, August 9, 2026, before moving to the Church of Pentecost at Bantama in Kumasi for its Homecoming edition on Sunday, August 16.

The two events brought together some of Ghana’s leading gospel artistes, worshippers, industry stakeholders and music lovers, combining gospel music and Christian fellowship with a celebration of Ghanaian culture and identity.

The Accra edition featured Joyce Blessing, Empress Gifty, Celestine Donkor, Uncle Ato, Kwaku Gyasi, Akesse Brempong and other special guests, with support from the ROC Band.

Patrons, many of whom arrived in royal and traditional Ghanaian attire, were treated to a rich blend of singing, dancing and worship before Obaapa Christy took the stage to deliver a powerful performance drawn from her extensive catalogue.

A week later, Royal Praise moved to Kumasi for its Homecoming edition, featuring Mama Esther, Lady Prempeh, Bro Sammy, Quame Gyedu, Ernest Opoku, Kwaku Gyasi and Joyce Blessing, again backed by the ROC Band.

Bro Sammy reinforced the royal theme with a traditional royal entrance, while veteran gospel favourites Mama Esther and Lady Prempeh delivered crowd-pleasing performances.

Kwaku Gyasi and Joyce Blessing were the only guest artistes to perform at both editions, adding continuity to the two-city celebration.

Obaapa Christy provided some of the defining moments of the Kumasi event, appearing in carefully curated royal-inspired costumes that complemented the programme’s cultural theme.

She opened one of her performances in an elegant white royal gown, creating a reflective atmosphere with slow worship songs before gradually raising the tempo and getting patrons on their feet.

She later returned in a striking green-and-yellow royal costume to perform some of her timeless hits, combining her signature vocals, energetic stagecraft and strong connection with the audience to bring the Homecoming edition to a vibrant close.

Beyond the music, Royal Praise 2026 sought to celebrate Ghanaian culture while creating a platform for collaboration among gospel ministers, musicians, media professionals, content creators and other stakeholders in the creative industry.

The organisers attributed the success of the two events to the support of sponsors and corporate partners, including Bills Micro Credit, Hotwav, Nero, Nero Prime, Gregdom Photography, Aseda Fabrics, Willies Fashion, Obaapa Essen, Avia’s Hair Collections, Maxline Fashion, Jeddean Company Limited and Franke Cleaning Services.

Management and the organising team, led by Albert, CEO of Footprint TV, were also commended for their role in bringing the maiden edition to fruition.

Media organisations including Footprint TV, Despite Multimedia, The Multimedia Group, EIB Network, Angel Broadcasting Network and Class Media Group were recognised for helping to extend the programme’s reach beyond the venues.

The organisers also expressed appreciation to journalists, presenters, photographers, bloggers, TikTokers, online content creators, churches, volunteers, production teams, musicians and the thousands of patrons who supported the events.

According to the organisers, the strong response from audiences in Accra and Kumasi demonstrates a growing appetite for gospel programmes that bring together praise, worship, culture and Christian fellowship.

Following the success of the maiden edition, Royal Praise is expected to return in 2027 with a bigger experience, more powerful ministrations and an enhanced atmosphere of praise and worship.

Details of the 2027 dates, venues, participating artistes and activities will be announced in due course.

With its successful debut in Accra and Kumasi, the organisers say Royal Praise has laid a strong foundation for the years ahead and is poised to become a major fixture on Ghana’s gospel calendar.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.