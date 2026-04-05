Royals attend Windsor Easter Sunday service

King Charles and Queen Camilla have attended an Easter Sunday church service in St. George's Chapel, Windsor.

They were joined by other members of the Royal Family, including the Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has not been at the traditional event for the past two years.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were absent, after attending last year.

It is understood that the princesses have made "alternative plans" for Easter.

King Charles smiled and waved to well-wishers as he entered St. George's Chapel in Windsor for the Easter Sunday service

The King and Queen arrived by car to the Easter Matins service

Cheers were heard from onlookers as Prince William and Catherine led their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, into the chapel.

As they walked, Princess Charlotte waved to the crowds watching from behind barriers.

The Wales' missed the service last year as they decided to go on a family holiday to Norfolk, and skipped the year before as it came shortly after Catherine's cancer diagnosis.

Princess Anne joined, accompanied by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, as well as Prince Edward and his family.

The King and Queen arrived last, and one onlooker was heard shouting, "God bless the King".

As they left the chapel, the King and Queen shook the hands of the public, wishing them a happy Easter.

The Queen remarked that the service was "good" when asked how it was.

Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, also joined the family gathering

The service is seen as a traditional family event rather than an official engagement.

The King did not issue an Easter message this year.

On Thursday, the King and Queen attended the traditional Maundy service at Denbighshire in Wales.

That event commemorates the Last Supper and the importance of humility and service to others.

The King presented gifts to 77 men and 77 women from the UK in recognition of outstanding Christian service and for helping people in their communities.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were in good spirits ahead of the service

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal title and remains under investigation having been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and has moved to Sandringham, Norfolk.

Mountbatten-Windsor and his family have been engulfed by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with continuing questions about links to the US sex offender.

The former prince has denied any wrongdoing from his connections with Epstein.

Meanwhile, Sunday marked the first time Dame Sarah Mullally, the new Archbishop of Canterbury, delivered an Easter sermon as leader of the Church of England.

In it, she called for an end to "violence and destruction" in the Middle East.

Mullally prayed "with renewed urgency" for peace to a congregation at Canterbury Cathedral, as the US-Israel war against Iran enters its sixth week.

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