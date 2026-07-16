Safari World to host NANTA Executive Council on familiarisation visit to Ghana

Safari World is set to host the Executive Council Leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) on an official seven-day familiarisation visit to Ghana from 17th to 23rd July 2026.

Over the past two years, Safari World, through its official marketing partners, Phamous Media Group, has strategically worked to penetrate the Nigerian market with a clear message: experiential tourism does not require a visa or a long-haul flight. Ghana is just a 45-minute flight away, offering world-class tourism experiences.

In 2025, Safari World officially registered as a company in Nigeria and established its office in Lagos as part of its strategic positioning to advance intra-African tourism. Through deliberate collaboration and a shared vision, Safari World has invited the Executive Leadership Council of NANTA to Ghana to experience the breadth and depth of the country's tourism offerings.

The delegation will visit Safari World's three destinations in Accra, Ada and Dawu, experiencing hospitality, wildlife adventure, eco-tourism, marine recreation, dining and lifestyle offerings.

Operating under the promise, “One World, Three Destinations, Over 20 Unique Experiences,” Safari World is leveraging the visit to strengthen its presence in the Nigerian travel market while positioning Ghana as a leading destination for leisure, group travel, conferences, family holidays and premium tourism experiences.

The itinerary includes a stay at Safari Homes in Accra, a riverfront experience at Aqua Safari in Ada, the Safari Island Cruise, Safari Eco Park, Safari Nautica, Safari Recreation & Sports and a comprehensive familiarisation tour of Safari Valley Eco Resort in Dawu.

A major highlight will be the Executive Dinner on 21st July at Safari Valley Eco Resort, bringing together key tourism stakeholders with a shared vision of advancing Ghana's tourism industry.

The familiarisation visit is expected to provide NANTA's leadership with first-hand knowledge of Safari World's tourism products while fostering stronger travel packages and partnerships for Nigerian travellers.

“We at Safari World are very excited to meet our Nigerian colleagues from NANTA. Throughout our discussions with the organisation, especially with the President, Dr Yinka, it has been encouraging to see that ‘Africa for Africa’ has remained a shared agenda for both parties. We now have the opportunity to translate that vision into action while further strengthening the longstanding brotherly relationship between our two nations. We look forward to welcoming them and showcasing true Ghanaian hospitality and leisure, the Safari World way,” said Mr Ernest Gyekye, Chairman of Safari Valley Eco Resort.

With its integrated city, riverfront and forest destinations, Safari World continues to position itself as one of Ghana's most comprehensive tourism brands and a key driver of intra-African travel.

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