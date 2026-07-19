Salman youth back Adamus; call for crackdown on illegal miners

The youth of Salman in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have appealed to the public to disregard what they describe as false and misleading information being circulated about the operations of Adamus Mining Company, insisting that the allegations are intended to create tension and undermine lawful mining activities in the area.

In a statement on Friday, July 17, copied to key government officials, traditional authorities, security agencies and the media, the youth alleged that the misinformation was being spread by individuals believed to be linked to illegal mining (galamsey) operations.

The statement was endorsed by the Chief of Salman, Nana Kwamena Bentum II, together with youth leaders and community representatives, including Justice Kwadwo Amuzu, Jonas Kabutey, Francis Whajah, Andrews Kofi Assuah, Barnabas Ewereko, Francis Kwao Mensah and Beatrice Amihere.

They maintained that the claims against the mining company were "baseless, malicious and intended to mislead the public, create unnecessary tension, and undermine the company's lawful operations and its relationship with the host communities".

Lawful operations

The youth said Adamus Mining Company operates within Ghana's legal and regulatory framework and continues to engage host communities through stakeholder consultations and community development initiatives.

They added that the company had consistently demonstrated its commitment to responsible mining, environmental protection and peaceful coexistence with residents of its operational communities.

According to the statement, attempts to portray the company's activities negatively were aimed at eroding public confidence and disrupting the cordial relationship between the company and its host communities.

Appeal to the public

The group urged traditional authorities, community members, the media and the general public to rely on verified information from official sources rather than unsubstantiated reports circulating on various platforms.

"We therefore urge the traditional authorities, the general public, community members and the media to disregard any false claims and rather rely only on verified information from official sources," the statement said.

The youth also appealed to state security agencies to investigate individuals allegedly behind the misinformation campaign, arguing that the spread of false information and the promotion of illegal mining activities posed a threat to public order and environmental sustainability.

"We also call on the relevant state security agencies to investigate those deliberately spreading misinformation and promoting illegal mining activities since such practices threaten the peace, public safety, and the rule of law," the statement added.

Commitment to development

Reaffirming their commitment to the development of the area, the youth pledged to continue supporting initiatives that promote transparency, peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in Salman.

They stressed that responsible mining, when undertaken within the framework of Ghana's laws, could contribute significantly to local economic development while safeguarding the environment.

Copies of the statement were forwarded to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Armah Kofi Buah; the Western Regional Minister; the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle; divisional police commanders at Esiama and Axim; the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) offices in Ellembelle and Nzema East; and the media.

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